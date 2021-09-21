At 107 years old, these Japanese sisters are the oldest identical twins in the worldExBulletin







Guinness World Records / AP

Guinness World Records / AP TOKYO World Records (AP) Guinness has certified the two Japanese sisters as the oldest identical twins in the world at 107, in an announcement Monday that coincides with Respect for Age Day, a national holiday in Japan. Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama were born the third and fourth of 11 siblings on Shodoshima Island in western Japan on November 5, 1913. They split up after elementary school when Kodama was sent to work as a maid in Oita on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu. She later married there, while Sumiyama remained on the island where they grew up and had her family. The sisters later recalled their difficult new days. Growing up, they said they were bullied because of prejudices against children of multiple births in Japan. Busy with their lives for decades, the sisters rarely met until they turned 70, when they began making pilgrimages together to some of the 88 Shikoku temples and enjoyed reconnecting. Sumiyama and Kodama were 107 years and 300 days old as of Sept. 1, breaking the previous record set by famous Japanese sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie at 107 years and 175 days, Guinness World Records Ltd said in a statement. Their families told Guinness that the sisters often joked about the survival of former record holders, affectionately known as “Kin-san, Gin-san”, who achieved idol status in the late 1990s for their age and humor. Theirs. About 29% of the population of 125 million in Japan, the nation with the fastest aging in the world, are 65 and older, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. About 86,510 of them are centenarians, half of whom turned 100 this year. Because of measures against the coronavirus, certificates for their registration were sent to the special nursing homes where they now live, and Sumiyama accepted hers with tears of happiness, according to Guinness.

