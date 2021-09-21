Conservative losses on suburban Vancouver suburb mark biggest change for BC in status quo election

Did we learn anything?

It was the prevailing question from coast to coast on election night on Monday, as a campaign that started with many people wondering why it was necessary ended with almost accurate results like the 2019 election.

“It reflects a certain degree of ambivalence,” said British Columbia University political scientist Gerald Baier after the Liberals left with another minority government.

This meant, once again, that British Columbia was largely on the outskirts, the fate of the next parliament known largely from the time the votes beyond the Rockies were counted.

But although little changed in the big picture, there were small differences that are worth noting as the political map of the province changes once again.

Conservatives lose in the suburbs

To begin with, the Conservatives failed to enter Metro Vancouver in fact, quite the opposite.

The party lost Cloverdale-Langley City, Port Moody-Coquitlam and both trips to Richmond. They refused support on four of the five trips to Surrey. The middle, peripheral, multicultural classes, the key to the Harper government’s victories earlier this decade, went further, despite the party’s best efforts.

“It simply came to our notice then [O’Toole] he was talking about those who were much more towards the middle, “Baier said,” but voters were hesitant to really believe him. “

Baier added that there were key differences between the Conservatives and other parties, including a focus on childcare and the environment, along with the Liberal promise of funding for a SkyTrain extension in Langley City.

But Ginger Gosnell-Myers, an indigenous member of the Simon Fraser University Dialogue Center Morris J. Wosk and the first indigenous relations manager ever in Vancouver, agreed that questions of truth could have pushed the conservative campaign.

“I do not see much room for conservative ideologies within our urban communities,” she said.

“Was he talking about the issues we really cared about? Of course not.”

Nail biting in Vancouver-Granville

But it was not just the Conservatives with a disappointing night in Christ

The Green Party has long had the most national support, but lost more than half of their vote, going from 12.5 per cent of the province’s total in 2019 to just 5.1 on Monday. They seemed ready to lose Ladysmith-Nanaimo in the NDP, which would leave Elizabeth May as the party’s only MP in the province, facing an uncertain future.

This transition will not be determined for several days, as the Canadian Election will count the nearly 200,000 ballots that were mailed to the province over the past month.

The count is likely to be viewed with much passion by NDP supporters and young progressives in Vancouver Metro, many of whom had rallied around Vancouver-Granville candidate Anjali Appadurai last week.

Travel back and forth between Appadurai and Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed on election night, at a split moment with a single vote.

And while the NDP could take heart in taking Port Moody-Coquitlam and possibly taking Nanaimo-Ladysmith, it seemed clear that the possibility of a climate activist taking a former Liberal seat from a serial flipper in the heart of Vancouver had a resonance greater emotional.

“If Taleeb wins, it would probably signal voters’ apathy and not paying much attention to the election,” Gosnell-Myers said.

“But if the NDP wins, it signals that people are looking for change.”

It may seem like a lot to fix one of the 42 constituencies of the Central Committee.

But in an election where so little moved electorally, it is hard to blame disgruntled voters for capturing any possible change in the status quo.