Assassination of Alexander Litvinenko: Russia responsible for the murder, the European court decides





The ruling revealed that “Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the United Kingdom.”

“The court found in particular that there was a strong prima facie case that, in Litvinenko’s poisoning, Lugovoi and Kovtun had acted as agents of the Russian State,” she said, referring to the names of two Russian agents accused of killing Litvinenko.

The court also ruled that the Russian authorities “had not conducted an effective internal investigation capable of leading to the establishment of the facts and, where appropriate, the identification and punishment of those responsible for the murder.”

The ECHR decision supports the findings of a 2016 Briton investigation who discovered that two Russian agents poisoned Litvinenko at a hotel bar in London in 2006 by spraying his green tea with radioactive polonium-210.

In a statement from his deathbed in London in November 2006, Litvinenko said there was no doubt who was to blame for his imminent death. “You can succeed in silencing a single man, but the roar of protest from all over the world will echo, Mr. Putin, in your ears for the rest of your life,” he said. The British investigation said Putin “certainly approved” the killing of the former spy. The Kremlin has always denied the charge, as have two agents accused of poisoning, whom the Russian government has refused to extradite to the UK. On Tuesday, the ECHR said that “the court found that it had been established, beyond reasonable doubt, that the murder had been committed by Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun.” “The planned and complex operation involving the purchase of a rare deadly poison, travel arrangements for the couple, and repeated and sustained efforts to administer the poison showed that Mr Litvinenko had been the target of the operation,” he said. The ECHR ruling concluded that if the men were carrying out a “fraudulent operation”, it would be up to the Russian authorities to substantiate that theory. “However, the government had made no serious effort to provide such information or to oppose the findings of the UK authorities,” she said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov challenged the decision on Tuesday, saying Moscow “was not ready to base itself on such conclusions” and that “the ECHR is unlikely to have the authority or technological capabilities to have information on the matter.” . “ “As you know, there are still no results of this investigation, so making such statements is at least unfounded,” Peskov said, referring to an internal criminal investigation launched in December 2006 that the ECHR said had few details. Spy turned into whistleblower Litvinenko had worked for the FSB, Russia’s successor to the KGB, the former Soviet secret police and intelligence agency. While his specialty was in tackling organized crime, his last job at the agency, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was running its anti-corruption department. From that position, he made many enemies. In 1998, he went public with allegations that he had been asked to consider killing a wealthy businessman. He was then fired from the agency and left Russia, according to the ECHR. He also blamed the agency for orchestrating a series of apartment bombings in Russia in 1999 that left hundreds dead and led to the Russian invasion of Chechnya later that year. In 2001 Litvinenko and his family were granted asylum in the United Kingdom, acquiring British citizenship in 2006. His widow, Marina, now known as Maria Anna Carter and still living in London, took the case to the ECHR in 2007. . Litvinenko is not the first Putin critic to be poisoned. In 2018, former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia fell ill with Novichok, a military nerve agent, in Salisbury, England. British prosecutors have charged two Russian nationals – who have now been officially identified as Russian military intelligence officers Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin – with poisoning that year. London Metropolitan Police authorized the charges against a third Russian intelligence agent, identified as Denis Sergeev, known as “Sergey Fedotov”, on Tuesday. And in August 2020, prominent opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with the same deadly nerve agent.

CNN’s Anna Chernova, Seb Shukla and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.

