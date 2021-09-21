Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 more surprises in the election results

TORONTO – It should come as no surprise that an election that seemed to draw a bit of public enthusiasm resulted in a Parliament that looks very much like the previous one.

As the results ended Monday night, it became clear that the Liberals would continue to hold the majority of seats in the House of Commons, that they would not reach the 170 seats required for the majority, and that the only way to their parliamentary defeat lies in a Conservative team-NDP-Quebecois Bloc.

Beyond that resemblance at the superficial level, however, there were still many surprises to be found in the results of the 44th general election in Canada.

THE POPULAR VOTING PARADOX

A little Canadian electoral history may have been made Monday night, but we may not know for sure for a few days.

As of 1:30 a.m., the Conservatives had won 34 percent of the popular vote, compared to 32 percent for the Liberals.

If these figures are kept, it will be the second consecutive election in which the party that won the most seats in Parliament did not get more votes.

While Canadian history contains a small number of examples of popular votes and the number of countries disagreeing, this has never happened before in a series of elections.

We will not know for sure if this happened this time, however, until the Canadian Election counts every last ballot and with many ballots in the mail to be counted, the Liberals can still get ahead in the popular vote.

NJ PR PRESENCE L LIBERAL N PRAIRIT

One of the main stories of the 2019 election results included the Liberals ’wealth in Praire or rather, their lack of wealth there, as they did not win a single seat in Alberta or Saskatchewan.

That was not the case Monday night, as George Chahal put a red dot on Alberta’s electoral map by defeating Conservative Mayor Jag Sahota at the Calgary Skyview.

The Liberals had previously held the race from 2015 to 2019, when Sahota garnered more than 52 percent of the vote.

Chahal may not be the only liberal representative going to Ottawa from Alberta.

As of 11:30 p.m. MDT, the rubber match race at the Edmonton Center was considered too close to be called.

Randy Boissonnault was ahead of Conservative Prime Minister James Cumming with a few dozen votes, with 54 percent of polls reported. Boissonnault defeated Cumming for riding in 2015, and Cumming defeated Boissonnault in 2019.

CABINET MINISTERS issued out

The cabinet of gender-balanced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lost three women.

Voters in Nova Scotia riding to South Shore-St. Margarets refused to send Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan back to Ottawa. The same fate awaited Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef and Senior Minister Deb Schulte on their trips to Ontario.

The three women were first elected in 2015. Monsef was appointed to the cabinet after those elections and went through three roles during her six years as an MP. Schulte joined the cabinet in 2018, and Jordan was appointed to the cabinet for the first time after the 2019 election.

Everyone else in the Trudeau cabinet of 37 people seeking re-election will return to Ottawa.

VOTE OF THREE DRY GREEN; PPC A MINOR FACTOR

After garnering more than 6.5 percent of the vote in 2019, the Green Party appears to have had a much smaller share of the popular vote Monday night.

For most of the night, the Greens were collecting roughly two percent of all the votes cast across the country. Some of them are because the party has nominated only candidates in 252 runs; its smallest plate since 2000.

Green supporters could see a silver lining in the election of Mike Morrice at the Kitchener Center, even if his path was facilitated by Liberal President Raj Saini who ended his campaign early amid allegations that he behaved inappropriately towards staff women, which he denies.

The People’s Party of Canada, meanwhile, garnered a five per cent share of the popular vote but failed to pose a serious challenge to any individual riding.

People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier looked unspoken by election night results, telling CTV News he was excited by the significant increase in support for his party from 2019, when it received 1.6 percent of the vote.

AVI LEWIS OUT; ATWIN stands inside

In a short run for the star candidates, the next MP to best fit this bill could have been Avi Lewis.

The director ran for the NDP on the West Vancouver Sunshine CoastSea to Sky Country, a trip that had been held by the Liberals since 2015, with the Conservatives and the NDP each also occasionally competing.

The race had not been called up by CTV News since 10:30 a.m. PDT, but Lewis was far behind, as in-office Liberals, Patrick Weiler and Conservative opponent John Weston.

Meanwhile, Jenica Atwin became the last MP to pass the floor and maintain the confidence of her constituency. Elected under the Green flag in 2019, Atwin left the Liberals earlier this year, citing concerns about the party’s position in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Voters in Fredericton, NB appeared willing to look beyond Atwin’s party shift as it achieved a narrow victory over its Conservative opponent. The new Green rider candidate, Nicole O’Byrne, was head-to-head with the NDP candidate, each of whom had barely won a third of Atwin’s overall vote.

LONG YEARS, TG DURING P TOR VOTING

Measures related to the public health pandemic combined with the lack of adequate polling stations to leave some prospective voters waiting in line for hours.

At a polling station north of Toronto on King-Vaughan riding, lines to vote stretched to a nearby highway, outside the junction. Police were called to ensure control of the crowd there, as they were in Blainville, Que.

Elections in Canada said anyone in line when polling stations closed would be allowed to vote, no matter how long it took.

CTVNews.ca wants to hear from all those who chose to leave their polling station instead of waiting in a long queue to vote.