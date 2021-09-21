International
Supporters at Bernie’s election night event in Saskatoon ignore provincial mask mandate
The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier was in Saskatoon on election night after the relatively young right-wing party won votes across the country but failed to win a single seat.
Climbing on stage in an applause for “freedom”, Bernier told supporters that PPC would continue to win traction in the next election and that it was a historic night.
But the Bernier’s campaign event, held in a city that is a current hotspot of COVID-19, may have put him and his supporters in violation of Saskatchewan public health policies.
Many of the supporters present did not wear masks. As of Friday, Sept. 17, masks were once again required in all indoor public spaces in Saskatchewan.
Organizers are begging the crowd at PPC headquarters to wear masks according to Saskatoon Inns policies, but most remain disguised including PPC leader Maxime Bernier.
Bernier said he would not ask his supporters to abide by provincial rules.
“All of these people are responsible individuals and they will be held accountable for their actions,” he said. “And I believe that putting a mask inside is unconstitutional [and] illegal “.
Mario Milanovski, the PPC candidate for Regina-Wascana, said he believes Bernier decided to hold his campaign event in Saskatoon especially because of the province’s relatively permissive public health orders.
“[Bernier] is in Saskatchewan because we still have some freedoms left in Saskatchewan, “Milanovski said.” “In Quebec, he would not be able to be in an indoor space with a lot of supporters because they are implementing all those measures where people are not allowed to gather indoors.”
When asked if he was concerned that any of his supporters might have been infected with COVID-19 at the event, Bernier was clear that he did not see it as his responsibility.
“The people who showed up, they’s responsible,” he said. “And if they decide not to wear their mask, that’s their responsibility.”
As the event unfolded, the Saskatoon Police Service wrote on Twitter that it had been made aware of “concerns about disguise at a local election event,” although it did not name the event or party involved and would consult with officials. public health to determine the next steps.
We see and hear the tweets of many people expressing concerns about disguise at a local election event. Since the concerns relate to a public health order, we will work with our Public Health partners to examine this further.
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark also wrote on Twitter that he “had heard concerns about a federal campaign event in Saskatoon that did not follow public health orders.” He said he shares those concerns, especially given the current high rate of COVID-19 in the city.
I have heard concerns about a federal campaign event in Saskatoon that did not follow public health orders.
I share the concerns given that we have record cases and people in the ICU.
Kevin Boychuck, the PPC candidate for Saskatoon West, was at Bernier’s campaign event throughout the evening.
He said he had never seen police visit the event, but that the province’s public health orders are a symptom of “medical tyranny”.
“It’s a culture of fear, and if they want their government to take care of them and say people are taking chances, then I think we should live by the culture of fear,” he said.
With 92.5 percent of polls reported across Canada, PPC was projected to get 5.1 percent of the vote, reaching approximately 726,000 votes.
