Third Russian citizen charged with poisoning in Salisbury | UK News

A third Russian citizen has been charged with the 2018 novichok poisoning of Sergei and Julia Skripal in Salisbury, British police said.

A man using the name Sergey Fedotov, believed to be around 50, is suspected of working as part of a Russian military unit with Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who have previously been charged with poisoning in Wiltshire.

Scotland Yard said the three men worked for Russia’s GRU military spy agency, the first time it has explicitly implicated the GRU, although then-Prime Minister Theresa May blamed it in 2018.

Photographs by metropolitan police of Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov, who have previously been charged with poisoning in Wiltshire. Photo: Metropolitan Police / PA

Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs: We will not tolerate such malignant activity here in the UK. We will continue to take strong steps to counter the threat posed by the Russian state.

She said the UK would seek extradition if the men left their country, saying: Russia has repeatedly refused to allow its nationals to stand trial abroad. This was also the case after the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko. This only increased the pain of those injured in these attacks, and inevitably further damaged our relations with Russia.

Dean Haydon, Deputy Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner and Senior National Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism Police, said the trio is believed to have previously worked together as units in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic and possibly elsewhere. They are not believed to have worked in the UK before the Salisbury attack, although all three had traveled here before.

The three have all previously worked with each other on behalf of the Russian state as part of operations conducted outside Russia, Haydon said. All three of them are dangerous individuals. They have tried to kill people here in the UK and they have also brought an extremely dangerous chemical weapon to the UK by unknown means.

He said the attack in Salisbury could have killed thousands and all three were involved in similar attacks elsewhere.

He also stated for the first time those officers believe are the real names of the three men, unlike the nicknames on their passports. Fedotovs’s real name is believed to be Denis Sergeev, Boshirov’s real identity is believed to be Alexander Mishkin and Petrov is thought to be called Anatoliy Chepiga.

Haydon said Fedotov arrived at Heathrow Airport at 11 a.m. on March 2, 2018. He stayed at a hotel in central London and met his suspected co-conspirators several times over the weekend at outdoor and indoor locations, but did not escorted them to Salisbury, where they allegedly kept out of the coup attempt on March 4th. Unlike the hotel where Petrov and Boshirov stayed, no trace of novichok was found in the Sergeevs hotel.

The man known as Sergey Fedotov arriving in Heathrow on March 2, 2018. Photo: Met with police

His flight departed from Heathrow at 1.45pm on March 4, about five minutes before Petrov and Boshirov were spotted at Salisbury Station, crossing ticket barriers on their way to London. They flew out at 22:30 that night.

The Bellingcat investigative journalism team, which previously revealed the identities of Petrov and Boshirov, as well as the identification of Fedotov and his real name, reported that Fedotov is a high-ranking GRU officer and a graduate of the Russian Diplomatic Military Academy. .

Yulia and Sergei Skripal, photographed before the attack. They have since been given new identities. Photo: REX / Shutterstock

Like Petrov and Boshirov, Fedotov has been accused of seven criminal offenses including the assassination attempt on Skripals and DS Nick Bailey, who fell ill after going to Skripal’s home after the Russian couple were found crashed on a bench in Salisbury. The other charges are conspiracy to assassinate Sergei Skripal, use and possession of novichok in violation of the Chemical Weapons Act and causing intentional grievous bodily harm to Julia Skripal and Bailey.

There are still no allegations regarding the subsequent poisoning that killed Dawn Sturgess and left Charlie Rowley seriously ill, as they did not get well on June 30, 2018 at an address in Amesbury, Wiltshire. Although the incidents are being investigated together, police have not been able to account for how the customized perfume bottle with which novichok was held was at the property in Amesbury.

Patel said everyone’s thoughts would be with the Sturgesss family on Tuesday. Theresa May, who was prime minister at the time of the attack, said: “This is further confirmation that the responsibility for this attack lies firmly in the hands of the Russian state. I call on the UK Government to do everything in its power to bring the individuals concerned to justice.

No. 10 did not say that the Foreign Office would raise the case of Denis Sergeev with the Russian ambassador to the UK, but any formal request for extradition would be in vain.

There are no allegations of Dawn Sturgess poisoning (above), but police are pursuing the case. Photo: Metropolitan Police / PA

Interpol notifications have been applied in connection with Fedotov and remain in place for Petrov and Boshirov. Haydon said there had been no co-operation from Russia in the investigation and there was no extradition treaty, so, outside of diplomatic progress, police relied on them to leave the country, a prospect he thought was unlikely to bring in the UK sue.

Haydon said officers had been aware of Fedotov when they identified Boshirov and Petrov, but added challenges to his case, which led to delays in filing charges.

Charlie Rowley became seriously ill after being exposed to novichok. Photo: Sam Frost / The Guardian

He said police continued to investigate other individuals who may have been involved in the Salisbury attack and they were determined to file charges in connection with Sturgess and Rowley poisoning.

He appealed to people with any information that could help ascertain how the perfume bottle arrives in Amesbury or any other information about the case call the anti-terror hotline or email [email protected]