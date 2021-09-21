Japanese sisters, 107 years old, certified as the oldest identical twins in the world





Born November 5, 1913, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama were 107 years and 300 days from September 1, according to a statements from Guinness World Records on Monday.

They were born on Shodo Island, Kagawa Prefecture, to a family of 13. The couple now live in separate care homes.

When they were born, being twins was reason enough to be bullied, according to the statement, and Sumiyama and Kodama lived apart from a young age.

Kodama left Shodo Island after elementary school and later married someone off the island, so the twins ended up living more than 300 miles (186 miles) away, said Guinness World Records.

They were mostly tied up at weddings and funerals, but around the age of 70 they went on some Buddhist pilgrimages together. The couple later joked about breaking the record for the oldest identical living twins, previously held by other Japanese nationals Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, but were never expected to do so. Guinness World Records said that, on their 99th birthday, Sumiyama looked at a picture of the then record holders and said, “I think we look younger.” Guinness World Records mailed their twins certificates due to Covid-19. The care home staff said Sumiyama burst into tears when he saw the certificate. “Koume, whose memory is not what it once was, unfortunately could not fully understand the importance of obtaining the certificate,” the statement continued. The oldest identical male twins ever verified by Guinness World Records were Dale and Glen Moyer, from the US, who both reached the age of 105. Born in 1895, they became the oldest living twins on January 23, 2000. Japan is known for its centenarians – a person who is 110 years old or older – and many records have been set in the country, said Guinness World Records. Among their number is the oldest living person, Kane Tanaka, who is 118. Tanaka has twice survived cancer, lived two global pandemics and loves fizzy drinks.

