Biden enters global spotlight at UN seeking to repair strained alliances

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden will use his biggest moment yet on the international stage at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to defend his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and to demand the restoration of alliances and role of America in the international community.

The speech will be his first as president at the meeting, which will look much different from past gatherings with many world leaders deciding to give their remarks virtually. Biden will also meet on Tuesday with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York and with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the evening again at the White House.

America is back, Biden said during a meeting with the UN secretary-general on Monday. We believe in the United Nations and its value because of the challenges we face today in ending Covid-19 and addressing the greatest threat to humanity we have ever seen, which is the entire climate crisis that was going on, that can only be met by global solutions With No country can, not even 10 countries can do it. “

But the summit comes at a time when some of the United States’ closest ties are strained following the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which left NATO allies complaining that they had been left out of the process and were trying to evacuate their people. while the Taliban took control. Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan, arguing that it was no longer in America’s interest to stay, also has world leaders questioning what role the United States will play globally, something Biden is expected to address head-on. .

The president will essentially convey the message that the end of the war in Afghanistan closed a war-focused chapter and opens a chapter focused on deliberate, effective, and intensive American diplomacy defined by working with allies and partners to resolve problems that cannot be resolved. to deploy military forces, and that require the cooperation of many nations around the world, said a senior administration official.

Among the challenges Biden plans to address are the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, trade and the economy, clean infrastructure investments, counterterrorism and strong competition with great powers, but not a new Cold War, the official said.

Biden has also fueled tensions with France, one of America’s closest allies, following a security pact with Australia and the United Kingdom that would allow Australia to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States. The deal has drawn the ire of France, which had planned to sell its submarines to Australia.

France said last week it was withdrawing its ambassadors to the US and Australia, while French officials said its Indo-Pacific interests were undermined by the new deal. The White House is in the process of arranging a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the issue, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

For the pandemic, Biden has indicated he will present a new strategy at the world vaccination summit and call on other countries to step up their efforts. The administration official said the U.S. will have a series of announcements about further contributions the U.S. plans will make to end the pandemic.

The US plans to hold a virtual Covid summit on Wednesday to detail those goals, which will focus on vaccinations, treatments and technologies to help end the pandemic.

He will call for a full-fledged deck effort that could end this pandemic much sooner than if we allow things to unfold without the kind of energy and focused, sustained effort required, the administration official said.

However, Biden is expected to face pressure from world leaders, especially those in lower-income countries, who have begged the United States to do more to help the billions of people who have not yet received the first doses of a vaccine before providing people in the US with the third strikes that the Biden administration has demanded.

The World Health Organization has called for a “moratorium” on boosters, and other international medical groups have criticized the United States for planning to begin giving a third dose to Americans. Only 20 percent of eligible people in lower-income countries have been vaccinated at least in part, compared to about 80 percent in some of the richest countries, according to the WHO.

The US has already delivered 140 million doses to nearly 90 countries and plans to deliver another 200 million doses by the end of the year.

The U.S. sought to address another area of ​​pandemic-related criticism ahead of the meeting by announcing plans Monday to end a Trump-era travel ban held by foreign nationals from 33 countries, including many in Europe, from travel to US as a precaution against Covid.

On Monday, the administration said fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be able to travel to the U.S. with evidence of vaccination and a Covid negative test.

The collection of years of world leaders will be reduced mainly due to the pandemic. The UN has said 83 leaders will make their remarks personally with the rest of the global leaders by making recorded remarks. All delegates must be vaccinated to enter the debate room and masks will be mandatory, unless someone is addressing a meeting directly.

CORRECTION (September 21, 2021, 9:15 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this article mistyped the first name of the French president. He is Emmanuel Macron, not Emanuel.