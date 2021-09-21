The San Antonio Trinity was named the best regional university by US News & World Report





SAN ANTONIO Editors’ Notes: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal. Trinity University was ranked as the main regional university of the West in US News & World Reports ranking of the best colleges 2022, published on 13 September. US News rated 1,466 U.S. institutions for awarding bachelor’s degrees in 17 academic-quality measures, including the student-faculty ratio, the average federal debt owed to graduates, and the academic degrees offered. Universities are divided into four different regions: North, East, Midwest and West. University of St. Country-based Marys connected with Oakland-based Mills College for No. 10 in this Regional Region of the West. Seguin-based Texas Lutheran University and Kerrville-based Schreiner University also ranked high in the category of the best regional college in the West, which is defined as a college that focuses on university education but gives less than half of its degrees. their in the liberal arts disciplines from publication. TLU entered number 5, while Schreiner was ranked No. 8 within this category. Ad However, only one University of Texas made the top 20 rankings for the best national universities. Houston-based Rice University was ranked no. 17 for this category, affiliated with Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. This category lists universities that offer a full range of undergraduate degrees, plus master’s and doctoral programs, by publication. Princeton topped that list with Columbia, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology tied for second place. Only one university in San Antonio was ranked in the top 300 in the ranking of national universities – the University of the Embodied Word, which dropped to No. 263. Read the full story in the San Antonio Business Journal. Also in KSAT:

