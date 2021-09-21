Russia poisoned to death Alexander Litvinenko In London, the Court concludesExBulletin







change the title Alistair Fuller / AP

Alistair Fuller / AP The European Court of Human Rights has found the Kremlin responsible for the 2006 assassination of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian intelligence official who fled to the West. Meanwhile, British police said on Tuesday they had identified a third suspect in a Russia-linked nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in southern England. Litvinenko died in London weeks after drinking tea, which was later found to be coated with the deadly radioactive ingredient polonium-210. In his decision, said the ECtHR “can not end” that two Russian intelligence agents, Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun, had killed Litvinenko “acting as agents of the indicted state [Russia]” However, the court dismissed the claim for damages by Litvinenko’s widow, Marina, who brought the matter. The ECHR, also known as the Strasbourg court, is affiliated with the Council of Europe, which differs from the European Union. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Litvinenko’s death, while Lugovoi and Kovtun have suggested the deserter may have poisoned himself. However, critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, himself a former KGB officer, say Litvinenko’s death is part of a deliberate policy to “liquidate” the displacedwith On his deathbed, Litvinenko himself accused Putin of ordering his assassination. The European Court’s ruling is in line with the findings of a 2016 British investigation into Litvinenko’s death. He concluded that the FSB, the successor to the KGB, carried out the operation to kill him, which “was probably approved by Mr. [Nikolai] “Patrushev, then head of the FSB, and also President Putin.” The new suspect named in the poisoning of his father and daughter British authorities on Tuesday also made a dramatic announcement in another high-profile case of a Russia-linked assassination plot on British soil. They cited a third suspect in a plot three years ago to kill Sergei Skripal, a former agent of the Russian foreign intelligence branch, the SVR, and his daughter Julia. After retiring, Skripal was arrested and convicted of undercover work for Britain’s MI6. He spent several years in a Russian prison before arriving in the UK as part of a prisoner exchange. In March 2018, Skripal and Yulia, were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury, southern England. Authorities later said the Skripals had been poisoned with a nerve agent, Novichok, developed during the Cold War in a top-secret Russian laboratory. Both survived the attack. British authorities, using surveillance video, later identified two Russian men, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, as suspects in the attack. Petrov and Boshirov, whom London says are part of the Russian military intelligence known as the GRU, were later charged in absentia with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Police say there is now enough evidence to accuse a third man, Denis Sergeev, aka Sergei Fedotov, of plotting to kill the Skripals. They say Fedotov met several times with Petrov and Boshirov before the operation and returned to Russia in front of two other suspects. “The government will continue to respond extremely strongly to the persistent and significant threat from the Russian state,” British Home Secretary Priti Patel told parliament on Tuesday, according to ReutersWith “We respect the people of Russia, but we will do everything we can, everything we need to keep our country safe.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/21/1039224996/russia-alexander-litvinenko-european-court-human-rights-putin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos