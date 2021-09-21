New indictment decision in Salisbury

With permission, Mr. Chairman, I would like to make a statement on the announcement today by the Counter-Terrorism Police that the Crown Prosecution Service has authorized charges against a third individual in connection with the Salisbury 2018 attack a horrific event that shook the entire country and joined our allies in condemnation.

Mr. President, I would like to thank the opposition for their kindness and support in allowing part of their parliamentary time to be used for this statement and the House will certainly understand that this is an ongoing investigation and so we are limited in terms of what can be said about these 3 individuals.

In March 2018, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were poisoned with a military nerve agent of a type developed by Russia, commonly known as Novichok.

Two Wiltshire Police officers involved in controlling the victims at home were also poisoned with the same agent.

In July 2018, 2 other members of the public were found ill in Amesbury, both of whom were exposed to Novichok. And tragically, one of them died and that is Dawn Sturgess.

An investigation into her death is ongoing. I know the thoughts of the whole House will be with Dawn’s loved ones today.

Mr. President, This Chamber has deep differences with Russia.

By annexing Crimea in 2014, fanning the flames of conflict in eastern Ukraine and threatening Western democracies, including interfering in their elections, Russia has challenged the basic foundations of the international order.

Although such attacks are rare, this is not the first time Russia has carried out a brazen attack on the UK.

Today, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko. This supports the findings of the Independent Investigation of Litvinenko.

However, as the then government made clear in 2018 and I repeat today – we will not tolerate such malignant activity here in the UK.

The United Kingdom, under successive governments, has responded with strength and determination,

As my friend Rt Hon, a member of the Maidenhead, then Prime Minister, announced in 2018, 250 detectives were involved in the murder investigation in Salisbury, working all the time to find out who was responsible.

On September 5, 2018, the Independent Director of Public Prosecutions announced that there was sufficient evidence to file charges against 2 Russian citizens for:

plot to assassinate Sergei Skripal

the assassination attempt on Sergei Skripal, Julia Skripal and Nick Bailey

causing intentional grievous bodily harm to Julia Skripal and Nick Bailey

possession and use of a chemical weapon, contrary to the 1996 Chemical Weapons Act

The two Russian citizens were known as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, but police believed these were pseudonyms.

The then Prime Minister announced that the government had concluded that the two men were members of the Russian Military Intelligence Service, GRU – and that the operation was almost certainly approved outside the GRU at a high level of the Russian state.

I want to recognize the exemplary work of our emergency services, our intelligence agencies, the armed forces, and the law enforcement staff that led the initial response to this heinous attack.

I also pay tribute to the ongoing work to bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice. We will not let this go.

As Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said, this investigation has been extremely complex and our country is very fortunate that so many brave people are doing such extraordinary work to protect us.

As a result of these efforts, police can now prove that Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are nicknames for Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, and that both are members of the GRU.

The CPS has now authorized the charges against a third individual, known as Sergey Fedotov.

The CT Policing investigation identified that Fedotov entered the UK on a flight from Moscow to London Heathrow and stayed at a hotel in central London between 2 and 4 March 2018, before returning to Moscow.

While in the UK, he met with Petrov and Boshirov on more than one occasion in central London.

The CT Police investigation has established that Fedotov is in fact Denis Sergeev, that he is also a member of the GRU and that the three individuals have previously worked together for the GRU as part of additional operations outside Russia.

The three men are now wanted by British police. The arrest warrants are in force for all 3. Police have applied for an Interpol Notice against Fedotov, reflecting those already in force against 2 other suspects.

Russia has repeatedly refused to allow its citizens to stand trial abroad. This was also the case after the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko when a request for extradition to the UK was rejected. This has only added to the pain of those who have been hurt by these attacks and, Mr. President, has inevitably further damaged our relations with Russia.

As it became clear in 2018, if any of these individuals ever travel outside of Russia, we will work with our international partners and take every possible step to stop them and extradite them to ‘faced justice.

Mr President, following the Salisbury attack, my friends Rt Hon, members for Maidenhead and Uxbridge and South Ruislip imposed the toughest measures the UK has taken against another state in more than 30 years, including diplomatic, legislative measures and economic. with

We continue to take strong steps to counter the threat posed by the Russian state.

In 2018, 23 undeclared Russian intelligence officers were immediately expelled from the UK. In solidarity, 28 other countries and NATO joined us, resulting in the largest collective deportation ever of over 150 Russian intelligence officers.

This radically degraded the ability of Russian intelligence for years to come.

The government will continue to provide security services and law enforcement agencies with all the additional tools they need to deal with the full range of state threats, which continue to evolve.

In direct response to the Salisbury attack, we introduced new powers to enable police to detain, interrogate, control and detain individuals at the UK border to determine if they are spies or otherwise involved in hostile activities.

These vital forces are already helping the security services and law enforcement agencies to protect the UK from the very real and serious threat posed by states seeking to undermine and destabilize our country.

In July 2020, we published a full and comprehensive response to the report of the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committees in Russia. This addressed point by point all the key topics and recommendations raised by the Committee.

But we are going even further and are committed to introducing new legislation to counter state threats to protect the UK.

Earlier this summer, we held a public consultation on government proposals, to improve our ability to detect, respond to and prevent state threats, to keep our citizens safe, and to protect sensitive data and intellectual property.

The responses to that consultation are currently being reviewed and we will return with comprehensive legislation.

Another crucial area of ​​this work is the fight against illicit finances. Printing dirty money and money launderers from the UK to ensure our global prosperity is our priority.

We are at the forefront of the international fight against illicit financing, combating the threat from source to destination.

We have introduced a New Global Sanctions Regime for Human Rights and a Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regime.

The National Crime Agency continues to lead UK efforts to bring full law enforcement power against serious criminals, corrupt elites and their assets, including enhanced controls on private flights, customs and freight.

In July and September 2020, working together with the EU, we announced sanctions against Russian Intelligence Services for cyber attacks against the UK and its allies.

We have also taken strong action in response to the poisoning and assassination attempt on Alexei Navalny by enforcing asset freezes and travel bans against 13 individuals and a Russian research institute involved in the case.

The government will continue to respond extremely strongly to the persistent and significant threat from the Russian state.

We continue to take major steps to counter this threat and to increase our and our allies’ resilience to malicious Russian activity.

Mr. President, we respect the people of Russia, but we will do everything we can, everything we need to do to keep our country safe. We will work actively to deter and protect against the full spectrum of threats coming from Russia until relations with its government improve.

Mr. Chairman, I would like to end by paying tribute to the resilience of the people of Salisbury, who suffered a disgusting and disgusting act in their community, and the people of Amesbury, who lost one of them in the most horrific circumstances.

Our government will be ruthless in our pursuit of justice for the victims of these attacks and will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep our people safe.

I recommend this statement to the House.