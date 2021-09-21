British police charge the third man in the attempt to kill Russian dissident Skripal





I can testify that they were here operating as a GRU-affiliated unit, he said. We remain determined as never before to bring those responsible to justice. Mr Sergeev was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and possession and use of a chemical weapon. The three suspects are in Russia and it is unlikely that anyone involved in Mr. Skripal and Mr. Litvinenko to face trial. In addition to Mr. Skripal and his daughter, a British police officer, Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was among the first to respond to Mr. Skripals’s house, was also poisoned. The three survived, but a 44-year-old mother of three, Dawn Sturgess, later died when she sprayed herself with the contents of a perfume bottle that police later said was used to transport the nerve agent. Her boyfriend, who was also ill and survived, had found the bottle, disguised as likely as Nina Ricci Premier Jour perfume, in a trash can. The new charges came on the same day that the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Mr Litvinenko’s assassins in 2006 were acting as agents of the Russian state. The ruling sparked a special investigation by Britain that found strong circumstantial evidence that Mr Putin and his then-intelligence chief Nikolai Patrushev had approved an operation to assassinate Mr Litvinenko, using a dangerous and rare isotope. polonium 210. The lengthy British investigation ended in 2016 that Andrei K. Lugovoi, a former KGB bodyguard, and Dmitry V. Kovtun, a Red Army deserter, poisoned Mr. Litvinenko. While the 328-page report was harsh, he did not cite any specific evidence that Mr. Putin or Mr. Patrushev had been aware of the plot to kill Mr. Litvinenko or had sanctioned him. Russian authorities have been openly contemptuous of allegations that Russian intelligence operatives were involved in the poisonings. In 2018, after the British authorities accused Mr. Chepiga and Mr. Mishkin and describing their roles in the Skripal poisoning, the couple gave an interview to one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, incredibly claiming they were tourists and hinting that they were in fact in a romantic relationship.

