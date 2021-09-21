Flexible day-to-day work arrangements may be the new normal in the UK





It seems that the UK is taking the next step towards the future of work.

The Covid-19 pandemic has redefined the way we work. Remote, hybrid and digital-nomad models have become the new normal. It seems that the UK is taking the next step towards the future of work. A new one PrOPOSAl from the government will provide workers the right to look for flexible employment when starting new jobswith The plan provides for all workers in the UK to request a flexible arrangement on their first day of work. Companies, according to the proposed act, will be obliged to respond immediately. If the request is denied, the supervisors will have to provide strong reasons to support their decision. Currently, employees must be in their positions for six months before they can submit a claim. While anyone could make the request, the plan was particularly targeted enabling women, people with disabilities, parents and carers to balance their professional lives with personal commitments. There are some people who say the proposal should have more. To promote transparency and not place the unpleasant burden on employees to humbly ask their boss for the flexible option, businesses should clearly list what job choices are available in the job announcement. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> This movement actually started before the outbreak of the virus. In 2019, England looked at a variety of flexible working models. Some of the options included reduced hours, work separation and work from home. Statistics showed that over 30% of requests for flexible arrangements had been rejected in the past. Many people, especially working mothers, are believed to have not made claims, thinking they would be rejected. They were also concerned that simply by looking, it could be seen by their bosses that they were not serious in their work and would result in adverse consequences. The Vice President of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, said that the Worker will give workers the right to flexible work, not just the right to demand it and give all workers full rights from day one in work. Rayner added, The new normality after this pandemic should mean a new agreement for all people working based on flexibility, safety and strengthening of rights at work. This is another example of how our mindset towards work has changed. The idea of ​​being chained to a chamber for eight hours a day, five days a week now seems archaic. Four-day work weeks, six-hour workdays, flexible stacked hours, mental health rest days, closing the office for a week, trying to stop fatigue, and other worker-friendly initiatives are all at the discussion table.

