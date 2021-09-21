International
Energy crisis forces EU ministers to face reliance on natural gas | Energy industry
The UK is not alone in its energy crisis. Across Europe, governments are acting to protect consumers from high bills, with nerves growing for next winter. EU energy ministers will meet this week at an Alpine castle in Slovenia to discuss global gas shortages and energy union policy.
Since the beginning of the year, wholesale gas prices in Europe have risen by 250%, the result of a complex cocktail of economic, natural and political forces. Globally, energy demand has increased as China and other major economies are pulling out of the pandemic. In Europe, a cold winter and a cold spring depleted gas reserves, while a long period of days still reduced the grid supply of wind energy. Meanwhile, CO2 prices hit a record 62 this month and Russia, a major exporter, has refused to increase gas supplies. Now, across the continent, energy prices are only going in one direction: upwards.
The first mover in Europe was Spain, whose government last week announced emergency measures to limit energy prices and profits. Responding to the tripling of electricity prices since last December, the socialist government against the austerity measures Unidas Podemos said it had a moral duty to act and promised to reduce energy bills to 2018 levels, the year when Prime Minister Pedro Snchez came to power With the Government expects consumers to benefit from the 2.6 billion (2.2 billion) that would have gone to energy companies.
IN France, the government has promised lump sum payments of 100 (86) to 5.8 million households trying to pay their energy bills. Ital is expected to announce a $ 4.5 billion consumer support program in the coming days. IN Germany, wholesale energy prices have risen by 50%, although some analysts say consumers have been isolated from hitting bills as suppliers have many long-term fixed price contracts. However, that could change in the autumn, as negotiations for a new coalition government unfold, with Germany’s energy future on the table.
Ahead of this weekly EU energy meeting, Spain has called for a policy menu to help the bloc react immediately to price increases. In a letter to the European Commission, Economy Minister Nadia Calvio and her colleague in charge of ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, said member states should not need to improvise ad hoc measures whenever markets malfunction. Spain calls for measures to curb financial speculation in the EU carbon market and joint action to buy gas reserves.
The EU executive is also facing calls to investigate Russia’s state gas monopoly, Gazprom, after MEPs said they suspected the company had manipulated the market. Russia supplies 41% of the EU’s gas, but for months Gazprom has refused to increase supplies to the domestic market, where trade is for short-term needs rather than long-term contracts. The move is being interpreted as the Kremlin’s attempt to twist weapons for the swift adoption of Nord Stream 2, the controversial Baltic Sea pipeline that will double Russian gas exports to Germany. Completed earlier this month, the pipeline cannot start gas supplies until it removes regulatory barriers in Germany. In a letter to the European Commission this month, 40 MEPs said they were skeptical of companies’ efforts to put pressure on Europe to speed up the pipeline.
In addition to the geopolitical intrigue, rising energy prices are intensifying the conflict over the EU’s response to the climate emergency. Lawmakers have already blamed rising CO2 prices2 price, product of EU regulation. Under the EU Emission Trading Pioneer System, electricity producers and energy-intensive industries are required to purchase pollution permits.
poland, which is already fighting with the EU over coal mining, has complained about the costs of purchasing ETS permits, after CO2 prices reached a record level. Earlier this month the EU CO2 price hit 62; was 30 at the beginning of the year.
According to the senior EU official responsible for the green deal, Frans Timmermans, only one-fifth of the current rise in energy prices can be attributed to CO2 prices.
His analysis is backed by Ember, a think tank aimed at promoting coal-to-coal switching: the group has found that fossil gas prices make up the majority of EU electricity prices from combined cycle gas turbines.
Timmermans told the European Parliament last week that current energy prices showed the need to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. The irony is if we had had the green deal five years ago, we would not be in this position because then we would be less dependent on natural gas with fossil fuels.
