Australia has lost a third of its koals in the last three years





MELBOURNE – Australia has lost about 30% of its koalas over the past three years, hit by drought, fires and developers cutting down trees, the Australian Koala Foundation said, urging the government to do more to protect the creature’s habitat. The independent nonprofit group estimated that the koala population has fallen to less than 58,000 this year from more than 80,000 in 2018, with the worst decline in the state of New South Wales, where numbers have fallen by 41%. “The declines are quite dramatic,” Australian Koala Foundation President Deborah Tabart said on Tuesday. There was no upward trend anywhere in Australia. Only one study area was estimated to have more than 5,000 koalas, and some regions were estimated to have only five or 10. Tabart said the country needs a koala protection law. “I just think the action now is imperative. I know it may sound like this endless story of absence and destruction, but these figures are right. They are probably worse,” she told Reuters. The decline in New South Wales is likely to accelerate as much of the forest was destroyed by fires in late 2019 and early 2020, but some of those areas already lacked koalas. “What we are concerned about are places like New South West Wales, where drought over the last ten years has just had this cumulative effect – river systems have dried up completely for years, the red gums of rivers, the who are the blood of the koala, dead, “she said. The Australian Government in June called for public comment on a national recovery plan for New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory around Canberra and whether the protection status of koala species should be raised from “vulnerable” to “endangered” . Comments on the recovery plan are expected on Friday. In addition to the impact of drought and fires, land clearing by property developers and road builders has destroyed the iconic marsupial habitat. “I think everyone understands, we need to change. But if those bulldozers keep working, then I’m really scared for koalas,” Tabart said. (Reporting by James Redmayne; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

