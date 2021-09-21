Small change in Quebec as Liberals, Bloc increased walks





Quebec saw more of the same with Liberal leader Justin Trudeau winning his seat and parts of Montreal remained red castles in a historic federal election damaged by the COVID-19 health crisis. The province was the source of close competition on some of its 78 trips, but the Liberals and the Qubcois Bloc under Yves-Franois Blanchet were leading the country forecasts shortly after midnight. Read more: Liberals envisioned the formation of a minority government “It’s a battle between the Liberals and the Bloc, as it was last time in 2019,” Daniel Bland, a professor of political science at McGill University, told Global News shortly before the vote closed. “The bloc reappeared in the first phase after seven or eight years. It was a difficult, difficult time for the Bloc. ” The story goes down the ad In Montreal, Liberal support strongholds have not changed hands. Star candidates and cabinet ministers Mlanie Joly, Franois-Philippe Champagne, David Lametti and Marc Garneau are among the projected winners. Here Vaudreuil-Soulanges Liberal in office @PeterSchiefke revealing that he has been re-elected. He held a party with family, friends and volunteers at a restaurant on the outskirts of Montreal, Vaudreuil. pic.twitter.com/XDwtcQ7l69 – Dan Spector (@danspector) September 21, 2021 As of Tuesday morning, the Qubcois Bloc appeared to have secured the same number of seats as in 2019, when the sovereign party emerged by tripling their representation with 32 deputies. Standing on one stage in front of supporters, Blanchet told them he would continue to fight for Quebec’s best interests in the House of Commons. He promised that his party would push for additional health care funding for the provinces, improvements in long-term care and increased benefits for the elderly. The story goes down the ad But the leader aimed at the early election call, for which Trudeau was widely criticized during the 36-day campaign. “We almost come to say ‘All this about?’ “” Blanchet laughed. Blanchet also said he would contact the leaders of other parties in the coming days to make sure Parliament is functioning amid a pandemic.















Canadian election: Blanchet vows to advocate for Quebec as election returns known result





The Conservative Party, meanwhile, took over 10 attacks. Most of the predicted victories were among those in office, including Alain Rayes in Richmond-Arthabaska, who was re-elected. NDP saw no benefit. Alexandre Boulerice, the only New Democratic Party MP in the province, was re-elected in Montreal. After a close race, the Bloc emerged victorious for the second consecutive election in BerthierMaskinong, where NDP candidate and former MP Ellen Ruth Brosseau demanded a comeback. The story goes down the ad According to forecasts, Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, lost his attempt to win his old Beauce trip a second time. The early results are similar, so far, to those of the federal election two years ago. Prior to the dissolution of parliament, the Liberals held 35 seats in the province while the Conservative Party had 10. There were 32 deputies with the Qubcois Bloc while the NDP had one. Read more: Direct Election Results in Canada 2021: Real-Time Results in Federal Elections with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez, Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

