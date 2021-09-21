Conservative support down in Alberta; Liberals get at least 1 seat, NDP wins 2

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, support for the Conservatives in Alberta has been about 14 percent since the last federal election.

Approximately 55 percent of Alberta votes were for the Conservatives, 15 percent for the Liberals, 19 percent for the New Democrats, and 7.6 percent for the People’s Party of Canada.

Alberta entered the 2021 federal election with an NDP seat surrounded by a blue Tory sea.

While most of the brawls remained Conservative, some close races in the big cities were in jeopardy as two Liberal candidates and one NDP candidate were head-to-head with their respective Tory holders on Tuesday morning.

Calgary-Skyview

Late Monday, Liberal candidate and former Calgary city councilor George Chahal was projected to win over current Jagdeep (Jag) Sahota Conservatory in Calgary-Skyview.

Chahal noted his work on the city council with all levels of government when talking about how he will represent Calgary and Alberta in government.

We have shown that when all levels of government work together, we can do a lot, Chahal told reporters. We have had strong municipal partnerships with the federal government in the construction of the Green Line (LRT) and major infrastructure projects that we have submitted to Calgary.

We can continue in that work, but we must make sure that we are working together for the best interest of the Calgarians, and we must put aside the party and focus on providing services to our city and province.

















Edmonton Griesbach

As of Tuesday morning, NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais is predicted to get riding in Edmonton Griesbach by current Conservative Kerry Diotte.

In the 2019 federal election, Diotte won the race with 51.4 percent. In the 2021 vote, Desjarlais received 40 percent of the vote (37.5 percent of Diotte).

His victory would bring Alberta’s two seats in the NDP to two: NDP Chairman Heather McPherson is projected to take Edmonton Strathcona back.

“I hope I will not be the only young Democrat to go to Ottawa from Alberta,” McPherson said Monday night.

















Edmonton Mill Woods

Also Tuesday morning, Conservative Tim Uppal is scheduled to stay in his seat in Edmonton Mill Woods after a close battle with Liberal candidate and former Edmonton city councilor Ben Henderson.

In the 2019 election, Uppal won the seat with 50.3 percent of the vote. This time, Uppal got 37.9 percent of the vote and Henderson got 33.7 percent.

















Edmonton Center

But as of early Tuesday morning, the vote count at the Edmonton Center was very close to the call, and ballot papers by mail would have to be counted to make a final call.

Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault is neck and neck with Conservative Prime Minister James Cumming at the Edmonton Center. Boissonnault won the seat for the Liberals in 2015 before losing it to Cumming in 2019.

In a speech on Facebook Live early Tuesday morning, Boissonnault thanked all those who helped him in his campaign and said that while his team knew that regaining the seat would require heavy lifting, “we still do not know if we are up enough to win. “

“Whatever happens tomorrow, later this week, tonight – we have arrived,” he said as the race on his ride remained too close to call.

Boissonnault said he believes he wins or loses, voters on his trip showed “progressives are here” and “their voices will be heard”.

He suggested that the Federal Liberals had taken a different approach to dealing with COVID-19 than the Federal Conservatives had requested, and that he believed many on his travels were unhappy that “our calls for compassionate, based on science for the challenges of our time were openly ridiculed by the conservative provincial government. “

















Conservative support down in Alberta

Former Saskatchewan Prime Minister and election night analyst for Global News, Brad Wall, wondered if the moderate, conservative platform of conservative leader Erin O’Toole pushed the conservative base into PPC.

“It will be very important for the Conservative party to reach their base in Alberta and Saskatchewan,” Wall said.

“People at the base will say, ‘Okay, we tried this way, we changed the platform significantly, we adopted a carbon tax as part of our policy, and we’re still here, and the map is still blue in these provinces.’ , but did not work.

“I think there will be a pressure and a challenge for Mr. O’Toole and the Conservative group to make sure the base stays, that it is not starting to look at other options.”

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday night, PPC came in second on five trips to Alberta: Bow River, Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, Lakeland, Peace River-Westlock and Yellowhead.

Outgoing Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi noted that the Conservatives still won almost all the seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

“The base is still there.

“Conservatives in this part of the world are always worried that the base will disappear and never happen. They were worried about the Reform party before.”

Nenshi said the Conservatives could make two mistakes stemming from this campaign with a lower popular vote in Western Canada.

“The first is to do that crochet, and the second is to think that you actually moderated the party and failed because that platform was a surprise to everyone, even the people at the party did not know it was happening.

“It’s only been 36 days since the Conservatives have a conversation about how they can re-act as a workers’ rights party, to help people move forward, for the anti-elite party,” Nenshi said. .

“I do not think this is a failure, they just did not take enough time to see if it really works or not.”

















Wall suggested there would not be much support for that type of platform from bases in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

“Most of the base was not really happy with it, especially the carbon tax,” he said.

“At least I think it should be on the radar for the leader and the group to be concerned about that. I think they should take into account the sentiments of the Conservative base in Western Canada,” Wall said.

Political experts also raised the scrutiny of Prime Minister Jason Kenney in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether or not this may have influenced the support of the Federal Conservatives in the election.

“COVID-19 was the dominant conversation,” McPherson said of the election campaign.

“And we heard a lot about how the provincial government failed to protect the Albertans. We heard a lot of concerns about the response to COVID-19 and we heard a lot of people asking why we were making choices during the fourth wave of a global health pandemic.”

















– With files from Adam Toy, Global News