International
Conservative support down in Alberta; Liberals get at least 1 seat, NDP wins 2
As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, support for the Conservatives in Alberta has been about 14 percent since the last federal election.
Read more:
Direct Election Results in Canada 2021: Real-Time Results in Federal Elections
Approximately 55 percent of Alberta votes were for the Conservatives, 15 percent for the Liberals, 19 percent for the New Democrats, and 7.6 percent for the People’s Party of Canada.
Read more:
Maxime Bernier attends freedom rally in Calgary last weekend of the federal campaign
Alberta entered the 2021 federal election with an NDP seat surrounded by a blue Tory sea.
While most of the brawls remained Conservative, some close races in the big cities were in jeopardy as two Liberal candidates and one NDP candidate were head-to-head with their respective Tory holders on Tuesday morning.
Calgary-Skyview
Late Monday, Liberal candidate and former Calgary city councilor George Chahal was projected to win over current Jagdeep (Jag) Sahota Conservatory in Calgary-Skyview.
Read more:
From childcare to taxes: What Trudeaus predicted victory really means for your pocketbook
Chahal noted his work on the city council with all levels of government when talking about how he will represent Calgary and Alberta in government.
We have shown that when all levels of government work together, we can do a lot, Chahal told reporters. We have had strong municipal partnerships with the federal government in the construction of the Green Line (LRT) and major infrastructure projects that we have submitted to Calgary.
We can continue in that work, but we must make sure that we are working together for the best interest of the Calgarians, and we must put aside the party and focus on providing services to our city and province.
Conservative support falls on Alberta, PPC and Kenney as one factor: political scientist
Edmonton Griesbach
As of Tuesday morning, NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais is predicted to get riding in Edmonton Griesbach by current Conservative Kerry Diotte.
In the 2019 federal election, Diotte won the race with 51.4 percent. In the 2021 vote, Desjarlais received 40 percent of the vote (37.5 percent of Diotte).
Read more:
NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais ousts Conservative actress Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach
His victory would bring Alberta’s two seats in the NDP to two: NDP Chairman Heather McPherson is projected to take Edmonton Strathcona back.
“I hope I will not be the only young Democrat to go to Ottawa from Alberta,” McPherson said Monday night.
3 Crossings in Edmonton still undeclared by Global News on Tuesday morning
Edmonton Mill Woods
Also Tuesday morning, Conservative Tim Uppal is scheduled to stay in his seat in Edmonton Mill Woods after a close battle with Liberal candidate and former Edmonton city councilor Ben Henderson.
In the 2019 election, Uppal won the seat with 50.3 percent of the vote. This time, Uppal got 37.9 percent of the vote and Henderson got 33.7 percent.
Edmonton Center
But as of early Tuesday morning, the vote count at the Edmonton Center was very close to the call, and ballot papers by mail would have to be counted to make a final call.
Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault is neck and neck with Conservative Prime Minister James Cumming at the Edmonton Center. Boissonnault won the seat for the Liberals in 2015 before losing it to Cumming in 2019.
In a speech on Facebook Live early Tuesday morning, Boissonnault thanked all those who helped him in his campaign and said that while his team knew that regaining the seat would require heavy lifting, “we still do not know if we are up enough to win. “
Read more:
Liberals envisioned the formation of a minority government
“Whatever happens tomorrow, later this week, tonight – we have arrived,” he said as the race on his ride remained too close to call.
Boissonnault said he believes he wins or loses, voters on his trip showed “progressives are here” and “their voices will be heard”.
He suggested that the Federal Liberals had taken a different approach to dealing with COVID-19 than the Federal Conservatives had requested, and that he believed many on his travels were unhappy that “our calls for compassionate, based on science for the challenges of our time were openly ridiculed by the conservative provincial government. “
O’Toole refuses to comment on Kenney’s treatment of Alberta crisis COVID-19
Conservative support down in Alberta
Former Saskatchewan Prime Minister and election night analyst for Global News, Brad Wall, wondered if the moderate, conservative platform of conservative leader Erin O’Toole pushed the conservative base into PPC.
“It will be very important for the Conservative party to reach their base in Alberta and Saskatchewan,” Wall said.
“People at the base will say, ‘Okay, we tried this way, we changed the platform significantly, we adopted a carbon tax as part of our policy, and we’re still here, and the map is still blue in these provinces.’ , but did not work.
“I think there will be a pressure and a challenge for Mr. O’Toole and the Conservative group to make sure the base stays, that it is not starting to look at other options.”
Read more:
Canada Election 2021: What are Alberta’s passes to look for a possible political collapse?
As of 11:30 a.m. Monday night, PPC came in second on five trips to Alberta: Bow River, Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, Lakeland, Peace River-Westlock and Yellowhead.
Outgoing Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi noted that the Conservatives still won almost all the seats in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
“The base is still there.
“Conservatives in this part of the world are always worried that the base will disappear and never happen. They were worried about the Reform party before.”
Nenshi said the Conservatives could make two mistakes stemming from this campaign with a lower popular vote in Western Canada.
“The first is to do that crochet, and the second is to think that you actually moderated the party and failed because that platform was a surprise to everyone, even the people at the party did not know it was happening.
“It’s only been 36 days since the Conservatives have a conversation about how they can re-act as a workers’ rights party, to help people move forward, for the anti-elite party,” Nenshi said. .
“I do not think this is a failure, they just did not take enough time to see if it really works or not.”
Trudeau targets O’Toole on the Alberta COVID-19 crisis
Wall suggested there would not be much support for that type of platform from bases in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
“Most of the base was not really happy with it, especially the carbon tax,” he said.
“At least I think it should be on the radar for the leader and the group to be concerned about that. I think they should take into account the sentiments of the Conservative base in Western Canada,” Wall said.
Read more:
Trudeau says Alberta, Saskatchewan made the wrong choices during the COVID-19 pandemic
Political experts also raised the scrutiny of Prime Minister Jason Kenney in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether or not this may have influenced the support of the Federal Conservatives in the election.
“COVID-19 was the dominant conversation,” McPherson said of the election campaign.
“And we heard a lot about how the provincial government failed to protect the Albertans. We heard a lot of concerns about the response to COVID-19 and we heard a lot of people asking why we were making choices during the fourth wave of a global health pandemic.”
Calls are growing for Kenney to resign over the Alberta COVID-19 crisis
– With files from Adam Toy, Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8207053/conservative-support-down-alberta-liberals-ndp-close-races-ppc/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]