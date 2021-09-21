Marshal Mohamed Tantawi, who has died at the age of 85, took over Egypt from the overthrow of his president, Hosni Mubarak, in February 2011 until a return to democracy with the election of Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in June 2012.

Despite being the backbone of Mubarak’s former regime for some Tantawis were given the job in response to the demands of a large protest movement. He was respected for his good manners and record of human rights, though anger became the focus of his right when demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the armies that were dealing with the transition.

Tantawis’ suitability to lead it was seen with trembling in the west. As a result of the peace agreement signed between Egypt and Israel in 1978, the United States provided $ 1.3 billion in annual military aid, and WikiLeaks had leaked a critical memorandum from US Ambassador to Cairo Francis Ricciardone, describing Tantawi as frozen in Camp. David’s paradigm and uncomfortable with our transition to the global war on terror after 9/11.

A concerned U.S. was urging Tantawi towards a broader and more flexible partnership based on stated strategic objectives, including border security, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping and civil defense.

On January 29, 2011, after Mubarak ousted the cabinet in a futile attempt to quell the mass protest, Tantawi, now defense minister, was appointed Deputy Prime MinisterWith Mubarak he was subsequently removed from power and in February Tantawi was appointed head of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) which took control of Egypt. He immediately had five telephone conversations with US Secretary of State Robert Gates, in which he assured Washington that Egypt’s cordial relationship would remain intact. He had served in three conflicts with Israel: the Suez Crisis 1956 and the 1967 and 1973 wars.

Tantawi and SCAF were eager to reduce tension by appeasing Islamists. The first presidential pardons were issued in March 2011 and signed by Tantawi as defense minister. The ruling released 60 convicted Islamic militants who were apparently described as political prisoners in a rare admission by the state.

But there was also a campaign to suppress opposition. In April 2011, a 25-year-old blogger, Maikel Nabil, was sentenced to three years in prison after accusing the military of torturing protesters and working to undermine the revolutionary movement. Three days before his arrest, he published a post calling on Israelis to stop supporting Egyptian militarists like Tantawi. The sentence was subsequently reduced and he was released in January 2012.

The initial euphoria with which the Egyptians had hailed the takeover of the army had cooled, and also in April 2011 thousands of angry demonstrators gathered in Tahrir Square, Cairo, for one of the largest demonstrations held since the fall of Mubarak. This protest was called Warning Friday. For the first time, Tantawi stood out for reprimand when speakers called him a dictator and demanded his resignation. Some shouted: Tantawi is Mubarak.

In October, armored military vehicles crashed and killed protesters in front of state TV headquarters. Dozens were killed in other street clashes, hundreds were arrested and more than 10,000 civilians were convicted by military courts. After deadly clashes with protesters in Tahrir Square, in November 2011 Tantawi made a live TV address promising a faster return to civilian rule.

He was still seen as a contender for the presidency, despite his age, and reported being ill. He was also thought to have lacked political ambition or support from the armed services, and in case he was not involved in the elections of the coming years, narrowly won by Morsi.

In August 2012, following a militant attack on troops in the Sinai Peninsula, Morsi fired Tantawi and General Sami Enan, the army chief of staff, but secured the pill by appointing them presidential advisers. They were granted immunity from prosecution, but the military was stripped of its role in drafting a new constitution. The new defense minister was Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, a staunch supporter of Tantawi who continued to overthrow Morsi the following year.

Of Nubian descent, Tantawi was born in Cairo. His military career was successful and growing rapidly. He received a master’s degree in military science, then a scholarship to the High War College in the capital. In 1956, he was appointed commander of an infantry battalion, before being sent to Pakistan as a military attaché. Upon his return to Egypt, he became head of the planning branch of the operations department of the Egyptian field army. From there he was transferred to command an infantry brigade and became chief of operations branch; soon he was chief of staff of the field army, then commander of the presidential guard.

Following the dismissal of Lt. Gen. Yousef Sabry Abu Taleb in May 1991, he became Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and was promoted to marshal. Tantawi led the Egyptian army in the Gulf War on the side of the US-led coalition, and received Kuwaiti liberation medals from Egypt, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Many believed that this military star would succeed Mubarak to have one attempted assassination of the president in 1995 was successful. When the final period of Tantawis leadership ended in 2012, he was appointed to the Order of the Nile.

He has left his wife and two sons.