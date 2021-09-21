NFL tabs October 12 as the start date of the London International Combine





The NFL International Combine is heading to London. The Inviting Scout Showcase, mirrored after the annual NFL Combine hosted in the United States, was created to discover and evaluate potential NFL talent from around the world. Up to 50 athletes will be selected to take part in a series of tests before NFL assessors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 12 October. “We are excited to host the International Combine in London next month,” said Damani Leech, Chief NFL Chief Operating Officer of International. “Through the event, we hope to discover new talent, create a more global exposure of the game and provide an opportunity for participants to compete at the highest level.” Athletes will be evaluated for a potential position in the NFL International Player Pathway program. Founded in 2017, the program aims to give elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills and eventually win a place on the NFL roster. Following the International Combine, a select number of athletes who meet specific performance standards and demonstrate the potential to play in the NFL will be invited to train in the United States for three months as part of the International Player Pathway program. The group of athletes will shrink again after the training phase in the US and a select number will be allocated to NFL clubs for the 2022 season. Kombinati International is the first step in the process of participating in the IPP program that has helped players such as Efe Obada (UK / Buffalo Bills), Jakob Johnson (Germany / New England Patriots), Jordan Mailata (Australia / Philadelphia Eagles) and Sammis Reyes (Chile / Washington Football Team) Win a place in the NFL. The 2021 event, which is closed to the public, will be the third repeat of the NFL International Combine, after hosting one in Australia in 2018 and in Germany in 2019. The NFL will also host a Combine in Mexico later in October for athletes unable to reach London due to travel restrictions. Click here to see the full list of combined participants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-to-host-international-combine-in-london The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos