



Long waits for security checks have become an unwelcome part of the experience at Denver International Airport in recent months, testing passengers’ patience as the lines return in demand for luggage and the fast-paced concerns of missed flights. In four of the last five days, including Monday morning, DIA posted warnings long waits on her social media accounts. Sometimes, passing security took more than an hour – posing a risk even to passengers who had heeded DIA advice to arrive at least two hours before the departure of their flights. Although the Transportation Safety Administration manages the security check, frustrated passengers have come out to the DIA. “The safety lines were extreme this morning!” Julie Murphy Seavy from Denver wrote on Twitter Monday in response to the latest DIA advice. “And forget social distancing. You (also) need to think about better organization, including better signage.” Several factors are behind the pulse acceleration lines at the three DIA passenger checkpoints, according to airport and TSA officials: High passenger volumes as the DIA recovered from the pandemic travel drop faster than most US airports this summer. This has flooded safety with a higher than usual percentage of leisure travelers. Most are not registered for TSA Precheck or other pre-cleaning options, which allow faster processing through a separate line.

A spatial impasse at the checkpoint in the north, where the construction walls installed in the middle of the summer for the next phase of the DIA terminal renovation project have closed four of the 12 screening lanes.

TSA staff, though an agency spokeswoman says the Denver operation has filled many openings in recent months. It has also been drawn into a national body of floating screening officers to fill working hours at the DIA. The result has been a grueling experience for passengers – although nothing has recently come close to the August 20 backup security level after a partial breakdown of the competition train system wreaked havoc at the airport. TSA coordinates with airlines TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said the agency coordinates with airlines to design checkpoint volumes and assign staff accordingly, with the ability to open all lanes at DIA checkpoints, south and bridge A during periods with the highest volume. But sometimes this footwork can underestimate crowd tightening at a particular checkpoint, catching the TSA off guard with a few closed lanes. At the same time, the TSA recently opened a Precheck lane only at the south checkpoint during the time of the crisis, prompting complaints from members. Regardless, busier periods still outperform DIA review capacity, Dankers said, backing the lines well beyond normal twisting ranks. The building walls passing through the northern checkpoint are housing an upstairs extension, where a new security checkpoint is expected to increase that capacity – but not by early 2024. “Over the past week, TSA has checked more than 382,000 passengers through security checkpoints at DEN,” Dankers said in a statement. “This ranks DEN as one of the busiest airports in the country for TSA security control operations.” Last week’s traffic was down 21% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to TSA data cited in a weekly DIA report; which compares with a national average of 27%. DIA saw higher checkpoint traffic earlier this summer, with 450,000 or more people checked each week in July. But a few days in the last week — Thursday, Friday, and Sunday — exceeded 60,000, strong enough to result in very long waits. It is more complicated to estimate the waiting time DIA removed a real-time security expectation indicator from its website during the pandemic as a cost-cutting measure. Spokeswoman Stacey Stegman said efforts were under way to restore the function, hopefully later this year. Meanwhile, the security app of the security agency MyTSA evaluates security expectations at airports based on past models. According to the app, the busiest DIA times — when waiting is approaching 45 minutes or longer — tend to be Monday morning, Friday morning, and during the two Sunday periods (mid-morning to early afternoon, and again in the early evening).

