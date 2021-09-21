Intl Peace Day – The UN calls for an equal and stable world





The United Nations is marking International Day of Peace on Tuesday, with the UN chief calling for a 24-hour ceasefire and calling on all people to choose peace for a better future for humanity.

By Robin Gomes The theme of September 21 International Day of Peace this year is, The Best Recovery for an Equal and Sustainable World. The annual observation was established by the UN General Assembly in 1981. In 2001, it voted unanimously to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire. A tough choice – peace of risk In a message on the occasion, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres notes that Covid-19 has turned our world upside down. “Conflicts are spiraling out of control. Climate emergencies are worsening. Inequality and poverty are deepening. And mistrust and division are drive people away at a time when solidarity and cooperation are needed more than ever. The human family, he says, is faced with a tough choice: peace or danger. We must choose peace, he urges, saying that is why he called for a 24-hour ceasefire to mark International Day of Peace. By working in solidarity for a lasting and lasting peace every day, Guterres says, we can address the issues we face. Some of these emergencies, he said, are providing life-saving vaccines and treatment for Covid-19, healing from pandemics and rebuilding destroyed systems and lives, reducing inequalities, trusting each other and trusting the facts and science. Climate change The UN chief stresses that humanity must also make peace with nature, heal our planet, build a green economy and achieve our net-zero goals. In a move, Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held an informal roundtable of climate leaders on climate action on the eve of International Peace Day, as a week-long General Assembly begins at the UN in New York. . Calling on world leaders for decisive action now to avert a climate catastrophe, the two leaders called for more action on climate finance and other measures ahead of the UN climate conference COP26, late next month in Scotland. In his message for the International Day of Peace, the UN Secretary General emphasizes, Peace is not a naive dream. It is a light in the darkness that leads us on the only path to a better future for humanity. He urges all to walk the path of peace, saying that our lives really depend on it. Count back 100 days The UN chief had made a similar appeal earlier in a message for the 100-day countdown to September 21st International Peace Day. Peace is needed to cure the pandemic and to imagine a better future for humans and the planet. He noted that peace is the foundation of that cure, as the global vaccination effort cannot move forward between armed conflict and violence. Pandemic is known for the strongest hit of underprivileged and marginalized groups. By April 2021, over 687 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered globally, but over 100 countries had not received a single dose. People caught in conflict are particularly vulnerable in terms of lack of access to health care and life-saving vaccines. Guterres said we can not build a stable, resilient, peaceful world while at war with nature. Recovery efforts offer an opportunity to transform our relationship with our planet and our environment, Guterres said. He thus called on all people to be part of a transformation for peace, standing up against hatred and discrimination, caring for the planet and showing global solidarity. Events On September 17, the UN hosted an online event for International Youth Peace Day. Guterres, Peace Messengers, and students from all over the world attended the celebration. Later in the afternoon, a Peace Ring Ceremony was held at the Peace Garden at UN Headquarters in New York. UN Chief and President 76th The UN General Assembly, Abdullah Shahid, marked the International Day of Peace by ringing the Peace Bell and observing a minute of silence.

