Melbourne, Australia, Watch Violent Vaccine Protest DaysExBulletin

There have been several days of violence in Melbourne, Australia, where construction workers and other demonstrators are clashing with police as they protest government demands for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the growing delta variant, officials in the state of Victoria where Melbourne is the largest city recently announced a vaccination mandate for construction workers requiring each employee to show evidence for at least one dose by Thursday.

About 13% of state COVID-19 active cases are related to construction sites, according to local mediawith

Increasingly violent opposition to the vaccine mandate

Construction workers who are against the new restrictions have made known their positions in the protests that have escalated in recent days.

After the government closed the tea rooms in the workplace, some workers took lunch breaks out Friday. They placed plastic tables and chairs at numerous intersections in central Melbourne, blocking roads and blocking traffic.

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered outside the headquarters of the prominent Union of Construction, Forestry, Marine, Mining and Energy to protest against the mandate, cheering and shouting before attempting to attack the building.

Angry protesters threw bottles and broke speakers, according to local media reportwith

Riot police stationed at the scene allegedly used rubber bullets and pepper spray to disperse the crowds, reports BBC, adding that the headquarters building was damaged and “several people” were arrested in the process.

CFMEU later issued a statement condemning the violence “in the strongest possible terms”, noting that an unspecified number of people were injured by violent acts, including throwing bottles. But she also distanced herself from the protesters, attributing the actions to “extremists or people manipulated by extremists”.

“This crowd was heavily infiltrated by neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremist groups, and it is clear that a minority of those who participated were current members of the union,” the statement said.

Others have claimed that neo-Nazis and anti-vaccination groups organized on coded social media platforms before arriving at the protest in “hi-vis” clothing to look like construction workers.

Bill Shorten, a former opposition leader and current member of parliament who serves as shadow minister for the national disability insurance scheme and government services, said in a television interview that some protesters were construction workers while others were “fake traders.”

“There is a network of strong right-wing, child-man Nazis,” he said. “People who just want to cause trouble … they want to complain about vaccination and they deserve to get the full force of everything that is coming.”

A two-week site closure

Monday’s events, as well as the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, pushed state officials to closed construction sites in Melbourne and certain regional areas for at least two weeks starting on Tuesday.

Employees will be required to show evidence of at least one vaccine dose when sites reopen on October 5, according to a statement by Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas.

“The Victorian Government will work with stakeholders in the coming days to determine the best way for the industry to show full compliance with [Chief Health Officer] Directions, “Pallas added.

More violence and arrests on Tuesday



Meanwhile, protesters took to the streets again on Tuesday.

According to Guardian, “protesters dressed as construction workers” attacked officers, smashed the windows of police cars, threw bottles and stones and damaged other property.

It numbered about 1,000 to 2,000 demonstrators, mostly young people, marching through the city and closing a large bridge while singing “f *** the jab” and “every day”, which the newspaper says refers to a “promise to continue protesting every day until the Covid restrictions in Melbourne are lifted.”

Citing police, 62 protesters were reportedly arrested and three police officers and a journalist were injured. Officers placed pepper balls, foam sticks, smoke bombs and stinging grenades, said Victoria’s chief police commissioner.

Graphic and loaded with expressiveness videos on social media describe violent scenes. A TV reporter was hit in the head by a can of full drink as reported directly (after it is said to be already being treated and throwing him hunger), and posted tweets showing protesters hitting a dog.

Government officials as mayor of Melbourne are calling for an end to the violence and for people to focus on the public health crisis in question.

“Anger will not make this pandemic end sooner,” posted on Twitter Victoria Prime Minister Daniel AndrewsWith “The acts of violence as we have seen in the city in the last two days will not stop people from ending up in the ICU, or be any help to the nurses who treat them. Literally only one thing will be – vaccination . ”

Thanks Andrews’ COVID-19 Guide, The Melbourne blockade will only be lifted when 70% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.