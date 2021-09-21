The biggest loser in Monday’s federal election may be just Jason Kenney

This column is an opinion from Graham Thomson, an award-winning journalist who has covered Alberta politics for over 30 years. For more information about CBC Opinion Section , please look FAQ with

As the Federal Conservatives go through the election mess to figure out why they lost, they will point their knives at Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney.

They are upset, to say the least, with Kenney for abusing the fourth wave of the pandemic, so much so that it became an issue in the last week of the election campaign as he chaotically tried to prevent the health care system from collapsing. of Alberta under the weight of COVID -19 cases.

Declaring another public health emergency across the province and finally being forced to introduce a vaccine passport (which he disguised as an “exemption program”), Kenney allowed Liberal leader Justin Trudeau to attack him and consistently Conservative Leader Erin O ‘Toole, who had applauded Prime Minister Alberta’s pandemic response just days earlier.

Of course, O’Toole really was to blame only for praising Kenney as COVID-19 started hitting Alberta’s healthcare system. In the end, O’Toole clumsily did his best to avoid questions from reporters on the issue, going so far as to not even mention Kenney by name.

The campaign may have had a host of issues, including Afghanistan, arms control and day care, but the pandemic overcame them all, and Kenney became the poster of how to allow COVID-19 to defeat your health care system.

It’s not fair to blame Kenney for losing O’Toole, but federal conservatives who are eager to escape O’Toole’s hiding after the election will not find it easy for Alberta’s prime minister.

Although the results of the national seats for the Liberals and Conservatives echo much of those of the 2019 election, Alberta’s results are an ominous sign for the provincial Conservatives.

The NDP held Edmonton Strathcona and, in one of the night’s worries, NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated current Conservative Kerry Diotte in Edmonton Griesbach.

Diotte may have been the victim of a perfect storm where, compared to 2019, the progressive vote rose as thousands of Conservative voters stayed home or switched to the People’s Party of Canada that saw its share of the vote double on the road.

George Chahal won for the Liberals at Calgary Skyview, while at the Edmonton Center Conservative chairman James Cumming was in a sawmill battle against Liberal Randy Boissonnault.

This is bad news for federal conservatives, but it is a disaster for Kenney. It seems that public anger at the Prime Minister of Alberta has bled in the federal arena.

Normally, liberal federal candidates in Alberta have a chance of winning a seat when their party is clearly heading towards a majority government, as it was in 2015 when the Liberals won four seats.

When their party is on the verge of losing or minority status, they lose those seats, as they did in 2019.

Now, here they are on the verge of winning the two seats in Alberta, while their party managed to pull out just one more minority government.

The NDP, always ecstatic to win even one seat in Alberta, now has two.

You can call it the Rachel Notley effect, where public approval for the NDP provincial leader’s behavior during the pandemic has spread to the federal scene.

If Kenney was treading water yesterday, he is a drowning man today.

Not only is he the least popular prime minister in the country, with a split group on the brink of revolt and a party falling behind the NDP in fundraising, he will be the target of federal conservatives looking somewhere to point fingers.

This has happened before in Alberta politics.

During the June 2004 federal election, Prime Minister Ralph Klein’s very vocal plans to shake up Alberta’s health care system created a massive headache for Stephen Harper conservatives.

Klein had boasted of “bold and daring” reforms that would challenge if not the complete breach of the Health Act in Canada.

Liberal leader Paul Martin caught Klein rhetoric to attack Harper and it worked. The Conservatives blamed Klein for allowing the Liberals to stay in power with a minority government.

Klein’s popularity, already beginning to weaken, began a free decline. He managed to win the election in Alberta in November 2004, but lost 11 seats and 200,000 votes compared to the 2001 election.

Klein’s days were numbered, and after receiving a humiliating 55 percent support in a leadership review in March 2006, he had no choice but to retire earlier than planned.

Kenney, on the other hand, is not supposed to face a leadership review by the end of next year.

However, there is now a move by some UCP electoral associations to force a review early next year to give the party time to elect a new leader ahead of the next elections scheduled for spring 2023.

Knives are out for Kenney and they come from all directions.