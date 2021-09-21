UNGA: Emir of Qatar urges world to engage with Taliban | Taliban News

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has called on world leaders to remain committed to the Taliban in Afghanistan, as he underlined the commitment of his countries to contribute to the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Speaking at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, the emir stressed the importance of the international community’s continued support for the Afghan people at this critical stage, and the separation between humanitarian and humanitarian aid. political differences.

It is also important to continue dialogue with the Taliban, he added. Their boycott would only lead to polarization and backlash, while dialogue could be fruitful.

Qatar, which hosted talks between the United States and the Taliban that culminated in the 2020 agreement to withdraw US-led NATO forces, as well as to hold subsequent peace talks inside Afghanistan, has become a mediator. main in Afghanistan.

Since withdrawing from the U.S. last month, Qatar has helped evacuate foreigners and Afghans, hired new Taliban rulers and backed operations at Kabul airport, with Qatar Airways planes making several trips to the capital to to fly to the rescue and issue passport holders Me

Sheikh Tamim said his country has spared no effort to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan as a humanitarian task after taking control of the Taliban and stressed that it will continue, in coordination with its partners, to do everything it can for it. maintained the tangible gains achieved in Doha

We are pleased that Doha is the capital of multilateral international action in our region, he said, adding that Qatar is looking forward to opening the United Nations House in Doha in the near future.

Al Jazeera diplomatic correspondent James Bays said Qatar, which is home to a US air base and Taliban political bureau, has played a key role in Afghanistan.

It was interesting to hear him talk about the way forward, said Bays from UNGA.

He said dialogue could be useful in reaching a lasting political solution. It is worth noting that he did not mention women and girls in Afghanistan, but Qatar is one of the sponsors of an event for women and girls in Afghanistan that is also taking place in New York today.

Sheikh Tamim said his country has spared no effort to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan as a humanitarian task in his speech at UN headquarters in New York City. [Eduardo Munoz/ Getty Images via AFP]

More than 100 heads of state or government are attending UNGA sessions in person, although the size of the delegations is smaller due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Speaking on the 50th anniversary of Qatar’s membership in the UN, Sheikh Tamim went on to say that he considered Qatar’s support in international institutions a strategic bet, noting that relations between Doha and those institutions have been characterized by close co-operation over five years. recent decades.

The emir addressed a number of issues in his speech, ranging from the coronavirus pandemic, cyber security and conflicts in the region, including Yemen, Libya and Syria.

He also spoke about the centrality of the Palestinian issue in the Middle East region, urging the international community to take responsibility for a just and peaceful solution to the Palestinian question.

According to Marwan Bishara, senior Al Jazeera political analyst, Qatar is modeled on a native Geneva.

“I think the idea of ​​Qatar being such a center has worked for Dohan,” he said.

The idea that they are also willing to be open to any idea from any area in the world and be more than happy to wait even when it is so controversial, such as the reception of the Taliban or Hamas or other groups seen as controversial from the other parties is an interesting position that Qatar has strengthened over the years.

Bishara said Qatar, which was hosting the largest US base in the region and its proximity to Iran, could mean Doha would act as a hub for meeting Iranians and Americans.

Qatar could play a major role in reconciling the differences between Tehran and Washington, especially as it maintained good relations with Iran while other Arab Arab countries severed their ties, he said.