New aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles at Palm Springs International Airport





Palm Springs International Airport recently received two new vehicles specializing in aircraft fire rescue and extinguishing. Both are replacing two of the oldest vehicles purchased in 2003. The newest vehicles will stay at the airport and are always ready to respond to aircraft alerts, fuel spills, dangerous situations and other emergencies that may arise on the PSP. For any commercial service airport to remain open, it is a requirement to maintain a certain level of fire rescue and equipment and capabilities. Airport officials said the new trucks they purchased will ensure the airport is able to meet FAA requirements for years to come. News trucks are called Oshkosh Striker 1500 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicles. The total cost of both was $ 1.7 million. Airport officials said 90% of the cost was covered by federal funds and another 10% by local airport funds. Their life expectancy is 15 years. Although ARFF vehicles are primarily for the airport, they can provide mutual assistance for out-of-airport emergencies, such as fuel spills in Banning over the past I-10 months. In that situation, the PSP was able to provide an ARFF vehicle to assist CalFire and still meet all FAA requirements to keep the airport safe and functional. CalFire sought the help of PSPs as a precaution against fuel spills as ARFF vehicles can quickly extinguish a fuel fire by spraying a few inches of foam, blocking all oxygen and preventing a potential fire. These new ARFF vehicles provide ARFF Airport staff with the best equipment possible, said Harry Barrett, Assistant Executive Director of Aviation. Palm Springs International Airport and the Palm Springs Fire Department constantly train and maintain emergency preparedness to provide the best protection, and now we have the latest technology and equipment for the airport and our traveling public. “ Coming out on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m., you will hear from firefighters from the Palm Springs Fire Department explaining how the new trucks work and what sets them apart.

