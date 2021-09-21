



LAS VEGAS, September 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (“MGM”) is aware of the potential offer of DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings”) for Entain plc (“Entain”). MGM is Entain’s exclusive partner in the online sports betting market and iGaming in the US through our highly successful 50/50 BetMGM LLC (“BetMGM”). Consequently, any transaction where Entain or his associates would own a competitive business in the US would require the consent of MGM. MGM’s priority is to ensure that BetMGM continues to seize the growing U.S. opportunity online and realize MGM ‘s vision to become a leading global gaming entertainment company. MGM believes that the control of the BetMGM joint venture is an important step towards achieving its strategic objectives. MGM will engage with Entain and DraftKings, as appropriate, to find a solution to the franchise arrangements that meets the objectives of all parties. PJT Partners is serving as an advisor at MGM Resorts. ABOUT MGM INTERNATIONAL RESORTS MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities, exceptional live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and a wide range of restaurants, nightlife and retail offers. MGM Resorts creates comprehensive, iconic experiences through its group of Las Vegas-inspired brands. MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and destination game offers United States AND Macau, including some of the most popular travel brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers American sports betting and online gaming through major market brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in JapanWith Through “Focus on what matters: Embracing humanity and protecting the planet” PHILOSOPHER, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company known as one of the most admired companies of FORTUNE Magazine in the World. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.comWith Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl active Tweet and Facebook AND Instagramwith The statements in this notice that are not historical facts are future statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Law Reform Act of 1995 and include risks and / or uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s public records with the Securities and Exchange Commission. with Value and Exchange. The Company has based future statements on current management expectations and assumptions rather than on historical facts. These future statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those shown in such future statements include the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions on the markets in which it is located. which the Company operates and competes with other destination travel destinations throughout United States and world, design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks associated with international operations, permits, licenses, funding, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in Company Form-K, Form 10-Q Reports and Form 8-K (including any changes to those reports). In issuing future statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. If the Company updates one or more future statements, it should not be concluded that it will make additional updates in connection with those other future statements. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-statement-regarding-draftkings-possible-offer-for-entain-301381768.html SOURCE MGM Resorts International

