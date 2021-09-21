British ministers reach agreement on CO2 production to allay fears of food supply | gas

Ministers have reached an agreement to resume carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) production in factories in Teesside and Cheshire, in an effort to allay fears of food shortages.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has closed talks with US firm CF Industries after halting operations at its fertilizer factories due to rising gas prices.

More details of the deal are expected later Tuesday or Wednesday morning and are likely to include temporary financial support from the government for its resumption.

Earlier, Kwarteng suggested the government might be willing to provide industry support to resume following warnings that gas shortages could cause food supply problems.

Time is of the essence, and that’s why I talked to the CEO, talking to him twice in the last two days, and I was hoping we could sort something out today and start production on the job in the next few days, he said told the BBC.

In a sign that taxpayer money could be used, Kwarteng said: It could come at any cost, they were still pulling out details, they were still looking at a plan.

Closure of fertilizer factories has led to a food production crisis as food CO 2 is a by-product of production and is used to stun animals for slaughter, as well as in the roasting and packaging of meat, milk and salads.

Boris Johnson said the government was taking direct steps to protect CO2 2 supplies, although the government has not formally confirmed an agreement.

Retailers and suppliers had warned on Monday that supermarkets would start short of poultry, pork and some other fresh foods by the end of next week if the government does not take action.

Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Bird Council, urged the government on Tuesday to act, saying gas shortages could affect the slaughter of up to 20 million birds a week in the UK, the vast majority of whom were chickens. .

It will be a real challenge if there is a lack of CO2 2 to the point that slaughterhouses cannot process birds. This is really the worst case scenario, which is why we are so hopeful that the government will intervene here.

The National Farmers’ Union called for urgent clarity on what had been agreed. Minette Batters, president of the unions, said: “While it is good to hear, there can be an agreement in principle that production in fertilizer plants can resume, with the resulting CO 2 supplies, it is important that this resumption is meaningful and sustainable.

Carbon dioxide users were given little or no warning that supplies would disrupt an indication of market failure in a sector that supports our critical national infrastructure. Urgent clarity is needed on the details, including the deadlines and volumes set out in the agreement.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Beverage Federation, told BBC Radio 4s Today that possible CO shortages 2 were a real crisis and said: The only system at the time that supports both supermarkets and the hospitality industry is under the greatest strain it has ever been in the 40 years it has been there.

Following the news of a possible deal to resume CO 2 output went up, affected businesses said it is still likely to have short-term supply problems.

We do not have details yet, but if production can resume at the right rate before the end of the week, that should be enough to ensure pork and poultry production continues close to normal, Wright said.

Gavin Partington, general manager of the British Soft Drinks Association, said: “We are encouraged by this latest development.

It is possible that the supply of certain products will not be as abundant as usual during the next week or so, but this should only be a short-lived situation. However, we need more than a temporary adjustment, it may not be fair for a company whose products are critical to the food and beverage supply chain to be allowed to close without adequate warning or apparent consideration of wider impacts.