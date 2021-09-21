Taxi drivers and students retreat to NHS front line to ease ambulance crisis in Scotland





Military personnel, firefighters, taxi drivers and student doctors are retreating to the NHS front line to help alleviate the ambulance crisis in Scotland. The Scottish government said unconventional measures were being taken to reduce pressure on the health service as it prepares for its toughest winter in its history. Under a $ 20 million emergency plan announced Tuesday, 225 members of the Armed Forces will be deployed to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service. The Ministry of Defense said 114 drivers and support staff would be used for non-emergency driving jobs, settling across the central belt from Saturday for at least two months. < class=""> Read more Covid in Scotland: Secretary of Health criticized for telling people to think twice before calling an ambulance Another 111 personnel, including members of the Scottish 2nd Regiment, will also operate Covid mobile testing units in and around Glasgow and Edinburgh to help identify infections. Elsewhere, firefighters will be required to volunteer as ambulance drivers, while 100 second-year paramedics will also assist ambulance control room staff. Private taxi companies will also be used to transport patients in non-life-threatening condition to hospitals, with the British Red Cross also providing transportation. To alleviate the problem of ambulances queuing outside hospitals due to lack of beds, temporary admission wards are also being set up where patients can be admitted. Announcement of plan during a statement in Holyrood, Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said this would involve reusing some of our space in our hospitals to maximize capacity. “These are not decisions we have taken very easily, but given the urgency of this situation, this Government must respond with these crucial measures, if unconventional, to save lives, as it has done throughout this pandemic,” he said. for MSPs. Emergency measures were announced after the ambulance waiting time deteriorated and led to the death of Gerard Brown, who waited 40 hours after calling 999. Yousaf said there was no doubt that this year would bring the most difficult and challenging autumn and winter our health and social care services have ever faced. He highlighted figures showing that the use of acute care on most health boards was between 87 per cent and 96 per cent, with ICUs in most continental areas fully filled. Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged that the NHS was facing crisis conditions, arguing that this was a direct result of the Covid pandemic, with similar pressures being felt across the UK. I believe this winter will be the most difficult the NHS has faced in the memory of any of us, she added. But Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane told the First Minister that warnings about this NHS situation had been ignored, not just for weeks, but years. Calling on him to wake up and deal with what he described as a spiral crisis, he added: This cannot be blamed solely on Covid.

