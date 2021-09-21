Who is Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the new British Secretary of International Trade?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson completed the reshuffle of his cabinet last Thursday, shifting ministers to new posts and seeing others leave the top team altogether.

One person who entered the cabinet was Anne-Marie Trevelyan. She was promoted from a small ministerial role to take up the post of Secretary of International Trade.

That job was previously held by Liz Truss, who has taken a new position on the top team, and that is Foreign Secretary.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan returned to the news a short time later, though, after a series of controversial posts on the science of global warming were uncovered by her shadow counterpart, Emily Thornberry. One, apparently written by Trevelyan in 2012, read: “We are not warming up, global warming is not really happening.”

In one statement given to the Guardian after revealing the messages, Trevelyan said: This government is united in achieving our ambitious climate goals.

“Working directly on Cop26, I’m proud of what we have already done to tackle climate change and embrace a greener and cleaner future, including being the first major economy to pass a law on a zero net target by 2050 and launching a bold plan for the UK’s leading hydrogen economy.

As international trade secretary, climate change and environmental protection will remain a priority as I negotiate ambitious trade agreements around the world.

Given how important her job is now, would you like to know more about Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the new Secretary of International Trade in the UK? Here is what we know about the meeting.

Who is Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of International Trade in the UK?

Anne-Marie Trevelyan first entered Parliament when she was elected Berwick-upon-Tweed MP in 2015.

She was trained as a chartered accountant and after her election, she sat on the Municipal Accounts Committee of the House of Commons in two terms spanning 2015 through 2019.

She has also previously held the post of Parliamentary Private Secretary to the UK Secretary of Defense.

Her first ban in the cabinet, however, came in 2020 when she was appointed Secretary of International Development. However, the post was abolished later that year.

In addition to serving in the cabinet, she was Minister of State for the Armed Forces from 2019 to 2020 and Minister for Defense Procurement in 2019.

At the end of 2020, she was named UK International Champion for Adaptation and Sustainability for the upcoming COP26 conference. It will work to improve adaptation funding and resilience with other countries and actors.

Her promotion from Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week to Secretary of International Trade marks the Trevelyans’ second role in the UK cabinet.

As part of her work, she will work on securing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with other countries around the globe, as well as reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO).

It will build on the increase in the number of exports and their value, and will work on improving foreign direct investment in the UK.

Trevelyan will also be responsible for the overall management of the department, including its finances and office.