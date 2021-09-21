‘World News Tonight’ tops the season in total viewers and main demonstrations – Deadline





The ABC World News Tonight with David Muir again finished the season at the top in total viewership and mainstream demographics, but all the evening news shows on the network saw their viewership drop in 2020-21 compared to a year ago. The average news show was 8.74 million viewers, down 7% from 9.39 million a season earlier. NBC nightly news with Lester Holt on average 7.32 million, 11% less than 8.27 million; AND CBS Evening News and Norah O’Donnell posted 5.4 million, down 8% from 5.86 million. In demographics 25-54, World News Tonight averaged 1.69 million, down 10% from 1.88 million a season earlier. NBC Nightly News averaging 1.41 million, down 21% from 1.78 million. CBS Evening News on average 984,000, 11% less than 1.10 million. Related History Norah O’Donnell talks about investigative series on domestic violence handling by the military: “The hardest story I’ve ever covered” In demonstration 18-49, World News Tonight averaging 1.17 million, down 8% from 1.27 million in the previous season. NBC averaged 982,000, 20% less than 1.23 million, and CBS posted 701,000, 10% less than 780,000. News executives have largely attributed the recent erosion of an important election year and the spectacle of the Donald Trump administration. The evening news broadcasts in particular saw an increase in viewership in the initial months after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, 2020. Although this has declined since then, ABC News noted that World News Tonight still ranked as the main program in total viewership on all broadcasts and cable TV for 20 of the 52 weeks of this season (excluding sports and unions), while NBC Nightly News AND CBS Evening News have also been among the top shows on their networks at various points throughout the year. The figures are from Nielsen and were published by ABC News. They are live + same day. In the third quarter of the year, World News Tonight averaged 7.9 million total viewers, compared to NBC Nightly News with 6.62 million and CBS Evening News with 4.85 million. In the 25-54 demonstration, ABC posted 1.48 million, compared to NBC with 1.23 million and CBS with 879,000. World News Tonight has gained total viewership for the last five seasons and all major demonstrations for the last two. Her rivals also highlighted their exploits: NBC said so Night news was the fourth most-watched show among total viewers in the third quarter, excluding sports, unions and specials. CBS said it closed the gap in the 25-54 demonstration with 26% with NBC and 10% with ABC.





