Data flows crucially on the global stage MIT News

In 2016, Meicen Sun reached a profound understanding: The control of digital information will lie at the heart of all the big questions and big squabbles in politics. A graduate student in her final year of study who specializes in international security and the political economy of technology, Sun vividly recalls the emergence of the internet as a democratizing force, an opener, an equalizer, helping the birth of the Arab Spring . But it was also hit hard when nations in the Middle East and elsewhere curbed Internet access to stifle citizens’ efforts to speak and mobilize freely.

During her undergraduate and postgraduate studies, which focused on China and expanding its global role, Sun was convinced that digital restrictions initially intended to prevent the free flow of ideas also had major and growing economic implications.

With an extremely high percentage of mobile Internet adoption and the explosion of indigenous digital applications, China’s digital economy grew, helping to push nations into wider economic growth and international competition, says Sun. At the same time, however, the country maintained the most tightly controlled internet ecosystem in the world.

Sun set out to explore this apparent paradox in her dissertation. Her research to date has yielded both new findings and troubling questions.

Through its online control, China has in fact secured protectionist benefits for its data-intensive domestic sectors, she says. If there is a benefit to imposing Internet control, given the lack of effective international regulation, does this give priority to authoritarian states in trade and national competition? Following this thread, the Sun asks, What can this mean for the future of democracy as the world increasingly depends on digital technology?

Protect or renew

At the beginning of her graduation program, classes in capitalism and technology and public policy, says Sun, cemented for me the idea of ​​data as a factor of production and the importance of cross-border information flow to make it an innovative country. This central premise serves as a springboard for Suns doctoral studies.

In a series of interrelated research papers that use China as its main case, it is examining the dual-edged nature of Internet borders. They provide protectionist benefits to domestic sectors that seek data online, on the one hand, but on the other, act as a potential long-term barrier to countries’ capacity to innovate.

To continue her doctoral project, advised by the professor of political science Kenneth Oye, Sun is extracting data from a variety of sources, including a website that has routinely tested domain access to the Internet from within China since 2011. This allows it to determine when and to what extent control occurs. internet. It can then compare this information with publicly available records on the expansion or contraction of data-intensive industrial sectors, enabling it to link Internet control to sector performance.

Sun has also compiled firm-level revenue data sets, scientific citations and patents that allow it to measure aspects of China’s innovation culture. In analyzing her data she uses quantitative and qualitative methods, including a co-developed by her dissertation co-advisor, associate professor of political science In the song KimWith its initial Analysis suggests that Internet control prevents researchers from accessing the knowledge available on foreign websites and that if maintained, such control could harm the Chinese economy over time.

Of particular concern is the possibility that economic success stemming from strict internet controls, as exemplified by the Chinese model, may encourage the growth of similar practices between developing countries or those in political influx.

The grim implication of my research is that without international regulation on information flow restrictions, democracies will be at a disadvantage over autocracies, she says. No matter how short-term or tight these constraints are, they provide concrete benefits for certain economic sectors.

Data, politics and economics

Sun started a quick start as a student of China and its role in the world. She was born in Xiamen, a Chinese coastal city opposite Taiwan, to academic parents who cultivated her interest in international politics. My father would talk to me constantly about global issues and he was passionate about foreign policy, says the Sun.

Eager for education and a wider view of the world, Sun received a scholarship at the age of 15 to attend school in Singapore. As this experience exposed me to the variety of new ideas and social habits, I felt itchy to travel even further and meet people with different backgrounds and perspectives than mine, she says.

Sun attended Princeton University where, after two years adhering to her comfort zone by writing and directing shows and composing music for them, she underwent a process of intellectual transition. Political science classes opened a window into a larger landscape with which it had long been associated: China’s behavior as a rising power and the changing global landscape.

She completed her undergraduate studies in politics and pursued a master’s degree in international relations at the University of Pennsylvania, where she focused on China-US relations and China’s participation in international institutions. She was on her way to completing a doctorate at Penn when, says the Sun, I was convinced of my perception that digital technology, and especially information sharing, were becoming critical critical factors in international politics, and I felt a strong desire to devoted my graduate studies, even my career, to studying these topics,

Confident that the questions she hoped to pursue could best be addressed through an interdisciplinary approach with those working on similar issues, Sun began her doctoral program back at MIT.

The mindset of the maker

Sun hopes her doctoral research will be useful to governments, policymakers and business leaders. There are many developing countries that actively bargain between data governance and development models for their countries, she says. My findings about the pros and cons of information flow constraints should be of interest to leaders in these countries, and to trade negotiators and others dealing with global data governance and what would be an area of fair play for digital commerce.

Sun has engaged directly with policy and industry experts through its scholarships with the World Economic Forum and the Pacific Forum. And she has embraced questions that affect politics outside of her immediate research: Sun is collaborating with her dissertation co-advisor, MIT Sloan Professor Yasheng Huang, in a study of the political economy of artificial intelligence in China for the MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future.

This year, as she writes her dissertation, Sun will be based at Georgetown University, where she has a Mortara Center Global Economy Project Predoctoral Foundation. In Washington, she will continue her journey to become a political scholar, a thinker with a practical mindset whose findings relate to things happening in the world.