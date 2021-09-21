International
US International Transactions, Second Quarter 2021
Current account balance, second quarter
E US Current Account Deficit, which reflects the combined balances in trade in goods and services and revenue flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries, expanding by $ 0.9 billion, or 0.5 percent, to $ 190.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to statistics from the American Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The revised first quarter deficit was $ 189.4 billion.
The second-quarter deficit was 3.3 percent of the dollar’s gross domestic product, up from 3.4 percent in the first quarter.
The $ 0.9 billion current account deficit widening in the second quarter mainly reflected excess services and primary income surpluses that were largely offset by a reduced secondary income deficit.
Impact of COVID-19 on the second quarter of international transactions 2021
Current account transactions (Tables 1-5)
Exports of goods and services to and revenues from foreign residents increased by $ 42.7 billion, to $ 937.9 billion, in the second quarter. Imports of goods and services from and revenues paid to foreign residents increased by $ 43.6 billion, to $ 1.13 trillion.
Trade in goods (table 2)
Exports of goods increased by $ 28.3 billion, to $ 436.6 billion, mainly reflecting increases in supplies and industrial materials, mainly oil and products, and in capital goods, mainly civilian and semiconductor aircraft. Imports of goods increased by $ 29.0 billion, to $ 706.3 billion, mainly reflecting an increase in supplies and industrial materials, mainly petroleum and products and metals and non-metallic products.
Trade in Services (table 3)
Exports of services increased by $ 7.6 billion, to $ 189.1 billion, largely reflecting an increase in travel, mostly other personal travel. Imports of services increased by $ 9.1 billion, to $ 127.8 billion, largely reflecting growth in transportation, mainly shipping and air travel, and in travel, mostly other personal travel.
Primary income (table 4)
Primary income receipts increased by $ 7.7 billion, to $ 270.6 billion, and primary income payments increased $ 8.8 billion, to $ 221.5 billion. The increases in both receipts and payments mainly reflected increases in direct investment income, mainly income.
Secondary income (table 5)
Secondary income receipts decreased by $ 0.9 billion, to $ 41.6 billion, largely reflecting a decline in general government transfers, mainly public sector fines and penalties. Secondary income payments decreased by $ 3.5 billion, to $ 72.6 billion, largely reflecting a decline in general government transfers, mainly international cooperation.
Capital account transactions (table 1)
Capital transfer payments fell by $ 1.9 billion, to $ 0.9 billion, in the second quarter, largely reflecting a decline in investment grants.
Financial account transactions (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
Net financial account transactions were $ 287.3 billion in the second quarter, reflecting net US borrowing from foreign residents.
Financial assets (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
Second-quarter transactions boosted US residents’ foreign financial assets by $ 248.2 billion. Transactions increased direct investment assets, mainly equity, by $ 139.7 billion; portfolio investment assets, mainly equity securities, amounting to $ 134.8 billion; and $ 0.5 billion in reserve assets. Transactions reduced other investment assets by $ 26.7 billion, driven by deposits.
Liabilities (tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
Second-quarter transactions increased U.S. liabilities to foreign residents by $ 527.0 billion. Transactions increased portfolio investment liabilities, mainly long-term debt securities, by $ 236.6 billion; other investment liabilities, mainly loans and deposits, amounting to $ 195.4 billion; and direct investment liabilities, mainly equity, at $ 95.0 billion.
Financial derivatives (table 1)
Net transactions in financial derivatives were $ 8.6 billion in the second quarter, reflecting net US borrowing from foreign residents.
|
Updates to the Balance Sheets of International Transaction Accounts for the First Quarter 2021
Billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted
|Preliminary assessment
|Revised assessment
|Current account balance
|195.7
|189.4
|Balance of goods
|268.5
|268.9
|Balance of services
|55.7
|62.8
|Primary income balance
|50.3
|50.2
|Secondary income balance
|33.3
|33.5
|Net financial account transactions
|175.2
|180.8
Upcoming publications of new statistics
With the release of US International Transaction Account (ITA) accounts on December 21, 2021 and International Investment Position (IIP) accounts on December 30, 2021, BEA will introduce two new ITA tables (ITA tables 4.6 and 6.3) and two new new IIP Tables (IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1), respectively. These new tables will be published in December to meet commitments to G-20 Data Gap Initiative AND Task Force of International Monetary Funds for Special Purpose Units for the publication of some new statistics by the end of 2021. Table 4.6 of the ITA will present the primary income from foreign direct investment in US Special Purpose Resident Units (NPVs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no no employment or physical presence, and ITA Table 6.3 will present the financial transactions for direct investment in US resident NPVs. Table IIP 2.2 will present the positions of direct investments in US resident NPVs, and Table 4.1 of the IIP will present US debt positions by currency, sector and maturity for US assets and liabilities.
In December, these spreadsheets will be released as additional Excel files in the respective releases. SPE related tables Tables 4.6 and 6.3 and IIP 2.2 will contain annual statistics for 2020, while IIP table 4.1 will contain statistics of the position of the first quarter for the first quarter of 2020 until the third quarter of 2021 In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as additions to the current tables in BEA application of interactive dataBy June 2022, statistics will be updated and included in standard ITA and IIP account presentations in the interactive data application and in the BEA data application programming interfaceWith ITA Table Models and IIP Table Models are provided with this release to prepare users for future changes. More information will be available in a preliminary article of the BEA annual update of international economic accounts in the April 2022 issue of Actual Business Surveywith
***
Next publication: 21 December 2021 at 8:30 AM EST
US International Transactions, Third Quarter 2021
***
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bea.gov/news/2021/us-international-transactions-second-quarter-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]