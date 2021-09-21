Current account balance, second quarter

E US Current Account Deficit, which reflects the combined balances in trade in goods and services and revenue flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries, expanding by $ 0.9 billion, or 0.5 percent, to $ 190.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to statistics from the American Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The revised first quarter deficit was $ 189.4 billion.

The second-quarter deficit was 3.3 percent of the dollar’s gross domestic product, up from 3.4 percent in the first quarter.

The $ 0.9 billion current account deficit widening in the second quarter mainly reflected excess services and primary income surpluses that were largely offset by a reduced secondary income deficit.

Impact of COVID-19 on the second quarter of international transactions 2021 Almost all major categories of current account transactions increased in the second quarter of 2021, the fourth consecutive quarter of broad-based growth, following the significant declines associated with COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020. The effects of the economic fullness of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in statistics because impacts are generally included in the source data and cannot be identified separately. For more information on the impact of COVID-19 on statistics, see the technical note that accompanies this publication.

Current account transactions (Tables 1-5)

Exports of goods and services to and revenues from foreign residents increased by $ 42.7 billion, to $ 937.9 billion, in the second quarter. Imports of goods and services from and revenues paid to foreign residents increased by $ 43.6 billion, to $ 1.13 trillion.

Trade in goods (table 2)

Exports of goods increased by $ 28.3 billion, to $ 436.6 billion, mainly reflecting increases in supplies and industrial materials, mainly oil and products, and in capital goods, mainly civilian and semiconductor aircraft. Imports of goods increased by $ 29.0 billion, to $ 706.3 billion, mainly reflecting an increase in supplies and industrial materials, mainly petroleum and products and metals and non-metallic products.

Trade in Services (table 3)

Exports of services increased by $ 7.6 billion, to $ 189.1 billion, largely reflecting an increase in travel, mostly other personal travel. Imports of services increased by $ 9.1 billion, to $ 127.8 billion, largely reflecting growth in transportation, mainly shipping and air travel, and in travel, mostly other personal travel.

Primary income (table 4)

Primary income receipts increased by $ 7.7 billion, to $ 270.6 billion, and primary income payments increased $ 8.8 billion, to $ 221.5 billion. The increases in both receipts and payments mainly reflected increases in direct investment income, mainly income.

Secondary income (table 5)

Secondary income receipts decreased by $ 0.9 billion, to $ 41.6 billion, largely reflecting a decline in general government transfers, mainly public sector fines and penalties. Secondary income payments decreased by $ 3.5 billion, to $ 72.6 billion, largely reflecting a decline in general government transfers, mainly international cooperation.

Capital account transactions (table 1)

Capital transfer payments fell by $ 1.9 billion, to $ 0.9 billion, in the second quarter, largely reflecting a decline in investment grants.

Financial account transactions (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

Net financial account transactions were $ 287.3 billion in the second quarter, reflecting net US borrowing from foreign residents.

Financial assets (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

Second-quarter transactions boosted US residents’ foreign financial assets by $ 248.2 billion. Transactions increased direct investment assets, mainly equity, by $ 139.7 billion; portfolio investment assets, mainly equity securities, amounting to $ 134.8 billion; and $ 0.5 billion in reserve assets. Transactions reduced other investment assets by $ 26.7 billion, driven by deposits.

Liabilities (tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

Second-quarter transactions increased U.S. liabilities to foreign residents by $ 527.0 billion. Transactions increased portfolio investment liabilities, mainly long-term debt securities, by $ 236.6 billion; other investment liabilities, mainly loans and deposits, amounting to $ 195.4 billion; and direct investment liabilities, mainly equity, at $ 95.0 billion.

Financial derivatives (table 1)

Net transactions in financial derivatives were $ 8.6 billion in the second quarter, reflecting net US borrowing from foreign residents.

Updates to the Balance Sheets of International Transaction Accounts for the First Quarter 2021 Billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted Preliminary assessment Revised assessment Current account balance 195.7 189.4 Balance of goods 268.5 268.9 Balance of services 55.7 62.8 Primary income balance 50.3 50.2 Secondary income balance 33.3 33.5 Net financial account transactions 175.2 180.8

Upcoming publications of new statistics

With the release of US International Transaction Account (ITA) accounts on December 21, 2021 and International Investment Position (IIP) accounts on December 30, 2021, BEA will introduce two new ITA tables (ITA tables 4.6 and 6.3) and two new new IIP Tables (IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1), respectively. These new tables will be published in December to meet commitments to G-20 Data Gap Initiative AND Task Force of International Monetary Funds for Special Purpose Units for the publication of some new statistics by the end of 2021. Table 4.6 of the ITA will present the primary income from foreign direct investment in US Special Purpose Resident Units (NPVs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no no employment or physical presence, and ITA Table 6.3 will present the financial transactions for direct investment in US resident NPVs. Table IIP 2.2 will present the positions of direct investments in US resident NPVs, and Table 4.1 of the IIP will present US debt positions by currency, sector and maturity for US assets and liabilities.

In December, these spreadsheets will be released as additional Excel files in the respective releases. SPE related tables Tables 4.6 and 6.3 and IIP 2.2 will contain annual statistics for 2020, while IIP table 4.1 will contain statistics of the position of the first quarter for the first quarter of 2020 until the third quarter of 2021 In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as additions to the current tables in BEA application of interactive dataBy June 2022, statistics will be updated and included in standard ITA and IIP account presentations in the interactive data application and in the BEA data application programming interfaceWith ITA Table Models and IIP Table Models are provided with this release to prepare users for future changes. More information will be available in a preliminary article of the BEA annual update of international economic accounts in the April 2022 issue of Actual Business Surveywith

