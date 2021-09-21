Biden addresses UN General Assembly amid Covid, China’s climate change and challenges

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden defended his decision to end the US war in Afghanistan in his United Nations debut speech Tuesday, saying the move would allow the US to move on to other global challenges. such as the Covid pandemic, climate change and an ambitious China. Biden’s address to the 193-member body, his first since taking office in January, comes as he seeks to rebuild alliances that were shattered under his predecessor and regain a global leadership position. He addressed a rally of the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations that was reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with most of the leaders making pre-recorded remarks. “As the United States focuses our focus on priorities and regions like the Indo-Pacific that are most important today and tomorrow we will do so with our allies and partners through the cooperation of multilateral institutions such as the United Nations to strengthen our collective strength. and speed, “said Biden from the green speaker pulpit.

US President Joe Biden at a virtual press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on September 15, 2021. The three leaders announced a new security partnership to strengthen stability in the Indo-Pacific. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

“Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes and devoting our resources to the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future,” the president said. That collective future is strained by a continuing pandemic, the uncertainties of climate change, and rising tensions not only with China but within the NATO alliance itself. Last week’s decision by the UK and US to reach a military deal with Australia left France on the periphery, creating a diplomatic feud.

However, Biden tried to give a positive tone. “As we close this period of ruthless warfare, we are opening a new era of ruthless diplomacy,” Biden said. Biden explained that American military power “should be our last resort, not our first. It should not be used as an answer to every problem we see around the world.” Under Biden’s eye, the withdrawal of nearly 3,000 American troops from Afghanistan at the end of the longest U.S. war ended in disaster as the Taliban made a series of shocking gains on the battlefield. Despite being far outnumbered by the Afghan army, which has long been aided by US and NATO coalition forces, the Taliban occupied the presidential palace in Kabul on August 15. Biden ordered the deployment of thousands of US troops in Kabul to help evacuate US Embassy staff and secure the airport perimeter. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans took to the field at the desperate airport to flee Taliban rule.

US Air Force and Marines instruct qualified evacuators aboard the US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, August 21, 2021. US Air Force Reuters

The Biden administration has since blamed the Trump administration for America’s hasty exit from the country and the rapid fall of the Afghan national government. Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers, “We inherited a deadline; we did not inherit a plan,” referring to Trump’s 2020 deal with the Taliban to leave the country. “There had not been a single interview in the Special Immigrant Visa program in Kabul for nine months, returning in March 2020. The program was essentially on a booth.” “We made the right decision to end America’s longest war. We made the right decision not to send a third generation of Americans to fight and kill in Afghanistan,” Blinken said. In another mistake, the Pentagon acknowledged last week that a U.S. drone strike in Kabul in the midst of evacuation efforts killed up to 10 civilians, including up to seven children. The attack came on the eve of a suicide bombing by the terrorist group ISIS-K that resulted in the deaths of 13 members of the US service and dozens of Afghans near Hamid Karzai International Airport. The Pentagon initially said the attack, which began on August 29, killed two ISIS-K fighters believed to have been involved in planning attacks against US forces in Kabul. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, describing civilian deaths as a “terrible mistake,” ordered a review to determine whether “accountability measures” should be taken and procedures changed.

Biden tried to draw attention to future security measures while addressing the assembly, stating that the US would focus on defeating terror with strategic precision while avoiding key combat initiatives. “I stand here today for the first time in 20 years that the United States is not at war. We have turned the page,” Biden said. “All the incomparable strength, energy, dedication, will and resources of our nation are now directly focused on what lies ahead. Not on what was behind.”

“We stand, in my opinion, at a turning point in history”

Biden called on global leaders to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 4.5 million people. “We have lost so much from this devastating pandemic,” Biden said. “Our shared grief is a poignant reminder that our collective future will depend on our ability to recognize our common humanity and act together,” he said, urging leaders to rally their citizens to receive the coronavirus vaccine. “Will we work together to save lives, defeat Covid-19 everywhere and take the necessary steps to prepare for the next pandemic?” Ask Biden. “Or will we fail to use the tools at our disposal as the most virulent, dangerous variants take their place?”

“Bombs and bullets cannot be defended against Covid-19 or its future variants. To combat this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will,” Biden said. “We must act now to shoot as quickly as possible in the wings and expand access to oxygen, tests and treatments to save lives worldwide,” he added. The president reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to end the pandemic, saying his administration has invested more than $ 15 billion in the global Covid-19 response. “We have shipped more than 160 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries. That includes 130 million doses from our supply,” he said. Deaths reported in the U.S. from the coronavirus exceeded 675,000 on Monday and are rising at an average of more than 1,900 deaths a day, partly due to the delta variant, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The coronavirus pandemic has outgrown the 1918 flu outbreak as well the deadliest health crisis in recent American history.

Allies are ‘essential and central’ to America’s prosperity

Biden has previously pledged to repair alliances through diplomacy and restore Washington’s leadership position on the global stage after years of “First America” ​​policies pursued by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. “Over the past eight months, I have prioritized rebuilding our alliances, revitalizing our partnerships, and recognizing that they are essential and central to America’s lasting security and prosperity,” Biden said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We will not lead only by the example of our power, but, by the will of God, by the power of our example,” he added. His remarks come less than a week after his administration angered France, America’s oldest ally. Biden on Wednesday announced a new security partnership between the US, UK and Australia aimed at countering China’s ambitious military build-up and Beijing’s efforts to ignore international rules and norms governing trade, security, defense, labor and rights. Human’s. The AUKUS deal led to a new arms pact that effectively canceled one of France’s largest military contracts. The move reopened old wounds between Washington and Paris and resulted in French President Emmanuel Macron withdrawing his ambassadors to the US and Australia. French officials criticized Biden’s decision, calling it a “betrayal” and a “stabs in the back “.

French President Emmanuel Macron makes gestures during a meeting as part of the “Great National Debate” on March 7, 2019, in Greoux-les-Bains, southeastern France. Christophe Simon | AFP | Getty Images