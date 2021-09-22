International
Businesses in Ontario hope for smooth spread of COVID-19 vaccine certification system
TORONTO – Businesses in Ontario were making final preparations Tuesday to implement the province’s vaccine certification system, saying they were unsure of how it would be expected but hoped it would go smoothly.
Defenders at restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, sports facilities and other places will have to submit a full vaccination bill along with the identification issued by the government starting Wednesday. Doctors’ notes on medical exemptions will also be accepted.
Lovelina Antony, co-owner of Lyfe Meditation Studio and Plant Lyfe Cafe in Toronto, said her business has taken several steps to prepare for the system, including posting signs informing customers about its requirements and training staff. how to check vaccination tests Me
“I feel ready for our end, but in terms of how it will be expected, I do not think any business can prepare for that,” Antony said.
While countries will have to first check paper or digital vaccine bills with identification, the province has said it intends to launch a QR code and verification application for businesses on October 22nd to simplify the process. Antony said he would like the app to be ready for Wednesday.
Katia Rodrigues, a manager at Boxcar Social Riverside, a restaurant in Toronto, said her staff “feels absolutely ready” for the new system.
Employees have been informed why the system is being introduced – the government has said it is necessary to protect the vulnerable and avoid another blockage – and how to approach customers, Rodrigues said, noting that staff have a chart of how greet guests and ask if they want to sit inside or outside, where no proof of vaccination is required.
“We have always, during this pandemic, put emphasis on people who feel safe, people who feel careful, and that is a great priority,” she said.
Antoine Vautherot, a bartender at the same café, said he was recently in France where a vaccine certification system appeared and noted that customers there were generally “very compliant”.
“I’m very sure that after just a few days, it will become part of everyday life,” he said. “I just hope it will be a kind of smooth transition.”
The province’s chief public health doctor urged Ontarians to be “polite and attentive” as the system takes effect.
Dr. Kieran Moore said he believes the system will lead to an increase in vaccinations, especially among those aged 20 to 39 years.
“That age group likes to go out, of course social, benefits from bars, restaurants, nightclubs,” he said. “Once it clicks into the next few days you need to be vaccinated to get inside, it will change behaviors – that is my hope.”
Penalties are on the table for businesses that do not comply with the controls required by the system, and for customers who provide false information.
But businesses, law enforcement officers, police forces and the province say implementation will be smooth at first, meaning much of the heavy workload will fall on front-line business staff.
James Rilett, Canada’s Vice President of Restaurants for Central Canada, said the restaurants are “as prepared as they can be” but expect “a loss of business” and confrontations with some customers.
He added that businesses have also expressed some confusion about medical exemptions, which the government has acknowledged may leave the system vulnerable to fraud.
Ryan Mallough, senior director of Ontario affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said businesses have a “good understanding” of what is required, but there is “a stress and anxiety about what happens at a moment that does not go good”.
Randy Haluza-Delay, a Toronto resident, said he was ready to show his vaccination test.
“I wish we did not have to do that, but we are also seeing … a fairly high percentage of people who are not vaccinated,” he said. “So we have to have some kind of proof that we are all doing the things we need to do to keep everyone safe.”
Prime Minister Doug Ford tried to quell concerns about the system earlier Tuesday.
He said he knew many were worried the system would impede their civil liberties, but he noted that the biggest concern was experiencing a sudden rise in infections and that he had to close the province again.
“We must do everything in our power to avoid future blockages and closures,” he said in a statement. “That is why we are bringing these emergency measures on a temporary basis and will complete them as soon as they can be removed responsibly.”
Ford, which was initially opposed to vaccine certifications, announced the system earlier this month after weeks of pressure from experts, businesses and its political opponents.
Retail stores and services considered “essential”, such as grocery stores, are excluded. Children under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated are also excluded, as are people under the age of 18 who enter organized sports facilities.
The system also does not apply to country staff.
The province said 85.2 percent of eligible Ontarians had received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79.2 percent were fully vaccinated.
Ontario reported 574 new infections on Tuesday, with 434 of those not fully vaccinated or having an unknown vaccination status.
-With files by John Chidley-Hill and Liam Casey
