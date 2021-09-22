A small number of protesters were arrested in Melbourne CBD

A small number of protesters have been arrested in Melbourne CBD this morning, as hundreds of police remain on high alert following yesterday’s violent protest.

More than 500 police have been deployed in the city, but so far the number of protesters has been very small.

Several people have been arrested outside the CFMEU office, with that area separated from police.

Earlier the riot team and the police set up moved from the union office towards the city.

Union leaders say protesters are not welcome in the construction industry

Union leaders say they are tracking down social media to identify members involved in the protests.

Yesterday up to 2,000 protesters, many of whom expressed anti-vaccination views, gathered outside the CFMEU offices in central Melbourne before marching towards the Victorian Parliament, then marching to the West Gate Bridge, stopping traffic.

Police arrested 62 people, three police officers were injured and a journalist was injured after a glass of drink was thrown at his head while they were presenting live.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews condemned the “ugly” activity on Tuesday, describing it as “not just horrible, but illegal”.

“What we saw yesterday is an insult to the vast majority of traders and people in the construction industry, who are not dealing with demolition, but with construction,” he said.

He said that although some people involved were from the construction industry, others were not.

“They are not there to protest, they are there for a fight,” he said.

Police Secretary Lisa Neville described the protesters as “thugs”.

“It’s a real slap in the face to the Victorian community who have made it very difficult,” she said.

“We all want these restrictions to end and what we saw yesterday were people who were willing to put it at risk.”

Police have warned they will change their tactics today and more than 500 officers will be deployed across the city.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said there had been significant unrest in Melbourne since protests against Saturday’s blockade.

“Now is not the time for protests,” he said.

“Large gatherings and groups of people and the risk of the coronavirus spreading is quite real at those gatherings.”

He warned people not to come together to protest again.

“We will be agile in our response, we will be very quick in our response and behavior as we saw yesterday and the day before will not be tolerated,” he said.

Members of the group participating in the protests

CFMEU Victorian Secretary John Setka said the union was “passing” through Facebook images to identity members who took part in violent protests in recent days.

“People who were involved in the violent protest, you know what, they can also go and gather fruit in Mildura somewhere,” he said.

“They will not work in our industry. We do not need such people.

“Our industry, we try to make it safe, we do not need drunken fools who think throwing bottles at people is a good way to protest.”

Setka said there had been talks about a handful of “critical infrastructure” jobs being exempted from the two-week construction ban, but there were concerns about protesters targeting those sites.

“Some of these idiots will probably go to those jobs, endangering the safety of workers,” he said.

He said no one, including CFMEU members, should be subjected to the first conduct on Tuesday.

Mr Setka also reiterated claims he made earlier in the week that far-right groups were leading the protests, instead of construction workers and CFMEU members.

Allegations of far-right element hijacking protests

National union secretary Dave Noonan said at 7.30am “very few” CFMEU members were involved in Tuesday’s protests.

He said there was a “very clear” attempt by vaccination groups and far-right neo-Nazi groups to take mass demonstrations in the streets of Melbourne.

“It’s very important that you do not just frame this as a matter of CFMEU members or trade, this is a bigger attack,” he said.

“You should not assume that it was the construction workers or our members who committed all the violence, but of course there were traders and construction workers there.”

He said many people wearing high heels were not construction workers.

Noonan said the announcement of compulsory vaccination for construction workers that went into effect on September 23rd had created a “fertile environment for extremists to arouse concern and fear”.

“This has been done and there has been a widespread and sophisticated campaign on social media,” he said.

Mr Noonan said it was clear that some construction sites had not done the right thing in relation to the COVID rules, which had led to the spread, but that did not mean the whole industry had a problem.

He said in some cases many COVID-19 cases were linked to one or two sites, including a construction site on Box Hill linked to more than 100 cases.

“We do not think that the fact that a job contributed so much should be final for the closure of the industry,” he said.

“But clearly there is a fatigue of people wearing masks, there is a carelessness. It just is just disappointing.”

Mr Noonan said there should be talks with the Victorian government on how to reopen the construction industry safely as soon as possible.