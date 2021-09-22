Prime Minister Ford visits Wheatley blast site, says residents ‘deserve response’





Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford visited Ueatley, Ont., On Tuesday, more than three weeks after an explosion destroyed two buildings and injured 20 people. Ford and Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford visited the downtown blast area and met with Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, fire department chief Chris Case and other municipal leaders, Ford’soffice said in a statement Tuesday. . “We want the families and businesses affected by this incident to know that our government has their backs to them,” Ford and Rickford said in a joint statement. “The Wheatley people deserve response, and we are continuing to provide technical support and funding to Chatham-Kent County as they investigate the source of the explosion and recover from this devastating event.” “He wanted to hear” Canniff said Ford vowed to do everything it can to help. The municipality requested financial support for the displaced residents and timely resolution of the situation. “When he came down, he wanted to listen,” he said. Kimberley Grant, cashier for BIA Wheatley, was among those present for the prime minister’s visit. “It was fabulous, it was a really good response,” she said. “We were telling him, we do not need your sympathy, we need your dollars,” she said. Grant is one of the chairmen of the Wheatley Disaster Relief Fund. She said the group has raised $ 76,000 after the blast to help those displaced with needs such as food and clothing. “These people had to leave their homes with t-shirts on their backs,” she said. More than 100 people responded after the Aug. 26 blast and there is no timeline when they can return to their homes and businesses. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, although a leak of hydrogen sulfide gas was discovered before the incident. The blasts caused concern for thousands of abandoned gas wells across Ontario. Ford and Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford meet with officials in Chatham-Kent in connection with the Wheatley explosion. (Government of Ontario) Toxic and flammable gas was also detected twice earlier in the summer, causing an emergency. Ford’s visit to Wheatley was not publicly announced and there was no media availability. On Monday, Chatham-Kent municipality announced that it had reached an agreement with the Ministry of Natural Resources because the province would take the lead in the investigation. The province has hired a consulting firm to do technical analysis and is funding gas monitoring efforts in the area. Ford and Rickford said the government will continue to work with experts and “support the municipality in every way we can”. Rickford has not made himself available since the blast, despite numerous interview requests.

