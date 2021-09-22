TELUS International announces secondary offering of subordinated voting shares tidings

VANCOUVER- (TELE BUSINESS) -21 September 2021–

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) announced today that certain shareholders of TELUS International, including Baring Private Equity Asia, have launched a proposed secondary public offering of 12,000,000 shares of TELUS International subordinate voting. Furthermore, the selling shareholders are expected to give the signers a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 additional subordinated shares of TELUS International at the public offering price, minus the discount and the signers commissions.

TELUS International is not selling any voting shares in the offer and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of voting shares dependent on the selling shareholders. The offer is subject to market conditions and there can be no certainty as to when or when the offer may end, or as to the size and current terms of the offer.

JP Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as joint book managers for the offering.

The offer will be made only through a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary offer prospectus can be obtained from: JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (866) 803-9204 or by email to prospectuseq—[email protected]; Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at [email protected]; CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8, by phone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Phone: 1-800-221-1037 or e-mail: [email protected]

The registration statement regarding the offering of shares by subordinate vote has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet entered into force. A prospectus of the basic PREP offer-related form has been submitted to securities regulatory authorities in each of Canada’s provinces and territories (Canadian regulatory authorities) and contains relevant information regarding dependent voting stocks and is still pending. subject to supplementation or amendment. Subsidiary shares may not be sold or offers to be accepted before the registration statement enters into force and an invoice for the final prospectus of the PREP short form has been issued by the Canadian regulatory authorities.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or approved the content of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase any TELUS International securities, and will not constitute an offer, request or sale in any jurisdiction in which an offer, request or such sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the Customer Experience (CX) experience for global and concern brands. The company’s services support the full life cycle of its transformative digital travel clients, enabling them to quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business results. TELUS International integrated solutions include digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT life cycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and artificial intelligence data solutions side by side including computer vision capabilities , as well as general trust and security solutions, including content moderation. Fostering all phases of the company’s growth, TELUS International partners with brands in the verticals of high-growth industry, including technology and games, communications and media, e-commerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique care culture promotes diversity and inclusion through its policies, resource groups of team members and workshops, and employment practices of equal employment opportunities across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale voluntary events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens worldwide and through its five TELUS International Community boards that have provided 4 million dollars in funding for grassroots charities. since 2015

Warning note regarding future statements

This news release may contain future information within the meaning of the applicable securities laws, including in relation to the foreseen offer, whether or when the offer may be terminated and the current size and terms of the offer. Any statement contained herein that is not a statement of historical facts may be considered a statement of the future. In some cases, you can identify future statements by terminology, such as intent, prediction, assumption, belief, thought, continuation, beat, “cause, evaluate, expect, aim, aim, can, objective, plan, predict , potential, positioned, sought, should, intended, will, will and other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events and future trends, or negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.These future statements are based in our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and forecasts regarding our business and the industry in which we operate and management beliefs and assumptions, and are no guarantee of future performance or development and include risks, uncertainties and other known factors and unknowns that in some cases are beyond our control.As a result, any or all of our future information in this notice may be inaccurate. nd cause actual results to differ materially from actual exposure Expressions expressed, implied, or predicted by such future information include, but are not limited to, those listed and fully described in the Annual Report Risk Factors section for the year ended 31 December 2020, available on SEDAR and Form 20-F on EDGAR with the SEC. Potential investors are encouraged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating future statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these future statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

