At UN, Biden calls for global action on common challenges Joe Biden News

US President Joe Biden has criticized excessive reliance on military power and vowed to pursue global diplomacy to address international issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and cyber threats.

In his first speech as US president to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden called for co-operation in the global community to address what he called urgent and dangerous crises around the world.

Calling for multilateralism, Biden contrasted with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who withdrew the United States from several UN agencies, including the World Health Organization and the UN Human Rights Council, without naming him. .

We became back at the table in international forums, especially the United Nations, to focus attention and push global action on common challenges, Biden said.

With the end of Washington’s military involvement in Afghanistan, Biden said the US will focus its energy and commitment in the future.

I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the United States not at war, he said.

While stressing that the US will defend itself vigorously if necessary, Biden said military power should be a last resort, adding that some of the biggest problems the world faces cannot be solved with weapons.

Bombs and bullets cannot be defended against COVID-19 or its future variants, the US president told the General Assembly. To combat this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will. We must act now to take shots in the arms as quickly as possible and expand access to oxygen, tests, treatments to save lives worldwide.

Biden called for the creation of a new mechanism to fund global health security. He also pledged to work with Congress to double Washington’s contributions to an international fund to tackle climate crises in developing countries.

US ready to work with any nation

In a visible message to China, Biden said Washington is not seeking a new Cold War with its strategic rivals.

The United States is ready to work with any nation that grows and pursues the peaceful resolution of common challenges, even if we have strong disagreements in other areas, he said.

Well everyone suffers the consequences of our failure if we do not come together to address urgent threats like COVID-19, climate change or enduring threats like nuclear proliferation, Biden added.

The U.S. angered China early last week when it announced a security partnership with the UK and Australia that would see Washington and London help the Australian military purchase nuclear-powered submarines.

Chinese officials called the pact extremely irresponsible, accusing the US and its allies of undermining international non-proliferation efforts.

US, British and Australian leaders have stressed that submarines will be powered by nuclear power, not by carrying nuclear weapons. Australia is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Biden calls for revival of agreement with Iran

On Tuesday, Biden said the United States remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, calling for the resumption of the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with Tehran.

The deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saw Iran halt its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions against its economy.

Trump broke the deal in 2018. Six rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna earlier this year failed to restore the pact.

Negotiations have been on ice since June with the election of conservative Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Working with P5 + 1 to engage Iran diplomatically and seek a return to the JCPOA, Biden said, referring to the original signatories to the agreement, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany. We were ready to return to full compliance if Iran does the same.

Raisi, in a recorded message to the UN, said he supported the resumption of talks on the Irannuclear program, if that would lead to the lifting of US sanctions it had imposed on the Iranian economy from 2018.

Biden called for the use of diplomacy, not violence, to resolve tensions in the Middle East, reiterating his administration’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is unquestionable, and our support for an independent Jewish state is clear, Biden said.

But I continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way to secure Israel’s future as a Jewish, democratic state living in peace alongside a stable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian state.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ruled out the possibility of creating a Palestinian state under his government ahead of a meeting with Biden at the White House.