We will be very fast: Melbourne riot police to prevent third day of protests | MELBOURNE

Police have come into force outside the headquarters of construction, forestry, marine, mining and energy trade headquarters in Melbourne on Wednesday to prevent the third day of protests in the city.

Hundreds of police, including riot police officers, lined the streets of the city, greatly exceeding the small number of protesters who have tried to demonstrate so far.

Despite calls on social media channels for the third day of the protests, only a small number of people were seen outside the CFMEU office in the central business district in the morning. There had been five arrests reported as of 11:00 a.m. AEST.

About 62 people were arrested on Tuesday, with three police officers injured and one journalist attacked while between 1,000 and 2,000 people protested in Melbournes CBD.

After gathering at CFMEU in the morning, protesters shut down traffic on the West Gate Highway, lighting flames and cheering Dan Andrews and fucking the blow before being met with rubber bullets and pepper spray by riot police.

On Wednesday, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews condemned the ugly scenes, warning that Victoria police would take action against protesters who did the wrong thing.

Many of the protesters on Tuesday wore hi-vis clothes, but it was not clear how many CFMEU members there were and how much they were linked to Saturday’s Freedom Day protests.

I think there were some people out there who you would say were from the construction industry. There were others who were not from the construction industry, Andrews said.

Police detain a woman in Melbourne near the CFMEU building Wednesday morning. Photo: Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

What we saw yesterday is an insult to the vast majority of traders or people in the construction industry who have nothing to do with demolition, they are with construction.

They did not reflect and should not be seen as reflecting an entire industry. They are not there to protest, they are there for a quarrel.

Andrews said further announcements on mandatory vaccinations in the workplace would be made later today, but the request for construction workers to get a vaccine was justified.

Today there are more cases of coronavirus under construction than there are in elderly care, he said.

There are more cases of coronavirus in the construction sector than there are coronavirus patients in hospitals across the hospital system.

There have been 350 cases of Covid-19 in the construction sector which employs around 320,000 workers in the last two months, at 150 different jobs.

They are not there to protest, they are for a fight, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told protesters on Wednesday. Photo: James Ross / AAP

Police Secretary Lisa Neville said Victoria Police would use whatever tactics they needed in response to a third protest scheduled for this morning.

They have my full support in establishing whatever tactics they need to ensure that these thugs, these violent thugs, are not able to cause further harm to our city and our community, she said.

No cat and mouse games on Wednesday

Victorian Police Commissioner Shane Patton said Melbourne had seen significant unrest in recent days and protesters would not see cat and mouse games if they decided to come to town on Wednesday.

More than 500 police officers are expected to be deployed throughout the city.

I certainly understand that people are tired, they are tired, they have complaints and they are frustrated, but now is not the time for protests, Patton said.

We will do everything we can to stop the rallies in accordance with the health chief’s instructions, he said.

I would pray, please, Id ask, any other words I can use, to tell people who are thinking of coming here today to protest, do not do that. You will not be welcomed with open arms, I can assure you of that.

We have important tactics. We will be agile in our response, we will be very quick in our response and behavior as we saw yesterday and the day before will not be tolerated.

Patton said a number of crowd control devices used in the protests earlier in the week were ready to be decided if necessary.

On Tuesday, officers used pepper balls, foam sticks, smoke bombs and sting grenades that placed rubber bullets to shut down protesters.

Patton said it was unclear whether right-wing extremists were present in the crowd on Tuesday, but was aware that there was representation from neo-Nazi groups in recent protests.