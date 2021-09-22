Pamela Palmater: What does the election result mean for indigenous women and girls?

TORONTO, ONT – After spending $ 610 million on early elections amid a pandemic, we are back where we started: a liberal minority government.

According to this morning’s count, the Conservatives lost two seats, the NDP won one seat and the Liberals won one seat. Apart from this $ 610 million seat won by the Liberals, there will be no need to change the decor in the offices in Parliament.

Everything is like before the election. This may be good for Liberals, but the status quo is literally killing Indigenous people from the ongoing human rights abuses perpetuated by Canadian laws, policies, and practices. So what does the election result mean for autochthonous reconciliation? It means nothing if federal parties do not work together to prioritize ending genocide in Canada.

Shortly before the last election in 2019, the National Inquiry into Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls found Canada guilty of the historic and ongoing genocide of indigenous peoples, one that specifically targets indigenous women and girls.

This should have been treated as a national crisis and emergency measures put in place to address it. Instead, it took the Liberals two years to “engage” with the indigenous peoples and failed to take even temporary interim measures.

It is not that the federal government does not have the capacity to deal with a national emergency, as we saw how relatively quickly they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with billions of dollars in public health and social support measures. The issue always seems to decompose into a lack of political will.

Fairly, the liberal government launched the national investigation after a decade that the former Conservative government refused to investigate thousands of indigenous women and girls who disappear or are killed.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper answered a question about the crisis with “it’s not really high on our radar to be honest”. The Liberals have taken more action than the Conservatives, but that sets a very low bar that does not take us through the study phase to concrete action.

Liberals have had more than two years to act on the findings of the national investigation, but instead delay actions in favor of endless consultations. The Liberal Platform this time committed itself to accelerating work on the Federal Pathway and the Joint National Action Plan.

None of those documents, however, represent an action plan to urgently end genocide, but rather read more as a summary of federal programs and services already available. There is a clear lack of understanding about the national work needed to move from a well-rooted state system that perpetuates genocide.

Similarly, the Liberals plan to set up a tripartite table to work on the issue, but it does not appear to include the United Nations government or indigenous leaders at that table.

Given the lack of focus on tackling this crisis during their previous term or during the election campaign, there are legitimate concerns that tackling genocide may not be a priority even in their first 100 days.

What the Liberal minority government needs to do now is work with other parties to prioritize addressing historic genocide and ongoing genocide using Bill C-15 and implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples ( UNDRIP). UNDRIP, together with the group of other international human rights declarations, treaties and treaties to which Canada is a party, provides the necessary human rights framework to develop a multifaceted plan focusing on health, safety and the well-being of indigenous women.

There are relatively simple things this minority government can do in partnership with other parties, including: ending sexual discrimination against women and children of the First Nation in the Indian Act, restoring their membership in their Nations first in their home and make reparations to them for decades. discrimination and exclusion.

The federal government may decide to stop fighting First Nations children in custody in court, comply with orders from the Canadian Court of Human Rights to end racial discrimination in services, and compensate them for damages I did when they left their families

They can make the choice to stop the trial against the survivors of St. Anne’s Residential School in court; finally submit all abuse-related documents to those schools and support First Nations in locating their missing children. All of these decisions can be made within the first 100 days.

Obviously there is definitely much more to be done on urgent short-term grounds, such as ensuring the immediate safety of indigenous women and safety from violence coming from all levels of government, the extractive industry, policing and corrections, and even some segments of society.

While the short-term plan should focus on safety, it is important to remember that safety includes declaring and accessing safe housing, clean water, and quality health care.

If we do not eradicate systemic racism and misogyny in our society and government institutions, we will not be able to end the violence against indigenous women and girls that has its roots in colonial oppression and the taking of lands, resources, cultures and identities. our who support our self-determination.

All key parties made promises to work towards these goals (at least to some extent). Now let’s see them all work together to put it into action.

Pamela Palmater is a Mikmaw lawyer specializing in indigenous law and human rights. She is a leader in indigenous governance at Ryerson University.