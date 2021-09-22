More than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID in Ontario schools so far: Moore





The main official Ontario health reports have been 1,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and students in the province’s schools this month, but that figure should not be cause for alarm. “As we see during the flu season every year, transmissible respiratory viruses affect our schools, and of course COVID-19 is no exception,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore during his COVID-19 weekly conference on September 21st. “With over two million students, over 300,000 education staff and school partners and 4,844 publicly funded primary and secondary schools in the province, this is no cause for alarm and personal learning remains safe.” Moore said most of the cases between staff and students originated in the community and that transmission within schools was “minimal”, with most school outbreaks involved in two or three cases. Despite the larger number of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 this September than last September, Moore said the province is confident it can keep schools open for the entire academic year, with “minimal interruptions”. for staff, students and families “. Insurance comes a day after the provincial government reported nine percent of Ontario schools, or 444, have confirmed cases of COVID-19. That day, September 20, Ontario reported 610 new cases, 188 of which were school-related. Hours before the Moore conference on Sept. 21, the province reported 293 new school-related cases. “We are monitoring this situation closely and as expected, most of the cases have been contracted in the community and not in the school itself,” Moore said. Moore also stressed that of all the measures taken to protect staff and students, the most important is to achieve the highest possible degree of community immunization. Currently, 85.2 percent of eligible Ontarians have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.2 percent are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 to 17, 79.1 percent received the first dose and 68.6 received two. Moore said he expects those numbers to increase after the start of the Ontario Vaccination Certificate program on September 22nd. “I want to reiterate that we will have a progressive implementation of this certification certification process starting tomorrow,” he said. “I urge all Ontarians to be kind and considerate. Understand that this is something new for all of us.” He said the province will monitor key COVID-19 indicators in the coming weeks to determine if any additional restrictions or security measures are needed. “Currently, our case count remains stable, our hospitalizations are relatively stable,” Moore said. “Unfortunately, we still have about 170 people in the intensive care unit, and the vast majority of those cases in the hospital and ICU are in unvaccinated individuals.”

