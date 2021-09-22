Game changer: China will stop funding overseas coal projects | Climate Change News

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said China will no longer fund the construction of new coal-fired power projects abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second year in a row at the United Nations General Assembly.

China has backed coal projects in developing countries including Indonesia and Bangladesh and has been under heavy diplomatic pressure to end funding to help the world meet the goals of the Paris climate deal to reduce carbon emissions.

The Xis announcement on Tuesday followed similar moves by South Korea and Japan earlier this year.

China will increase support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, Xi said in a pre-recorded video at the annual meeting of UN.

The promise came hours after US President Joe Biden announced a plan to double financial aid to the poorest nations to $ 11.4 billion by 2024 to help those countries move to cleaner energy and afford the effects of the deteriorating global warming.

Although Xis’s speech was brief in detail, the initiatives could provide a boost to COP26, the key global climate talks that will begin in the Scottish city of Glasgow in late October.

This is an absolutely important moment, said Xinyue Ma, an energy development finance expert at Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video and said China would stop funding coal projects abroad [Mary Altaffer/Pool via AP Photo]

On the eve of the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement, a joint US-China agreement helped launch successful negotiations.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry quickly hailed Xis’ announcement, calling it a major contribution and a good foundation for success in Glasgow.

We have talked to China for quite some time about this. And I’m absolutely pleased to hear that President Xi has made this important decision, Kerry said in a statement.

Alok Sharma, the British minister leading COP26, also welcomed Xis’ announcement.

It is clear that the writing is on the wall for coal energy. “I welcome President Xis’ commitment to stop the construction of new coal projects abroad a major topic of my discussions during my visit to China,” he said on Twitter.

The real game changer

Climate campaigns also hailed the promise from the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter.

From 2013 to 2019, data show that China was financing 13 percent of its energy capacity with coal built outside China, the largest public financier, according to Kevin Gallagher, who runs the Boston University center.

The climate protection movement 350.org called the announcement Xis big, saying it could be a real game changer depending on when it takes effect.

Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, said it was a historic turning point away from the world’s most polluted fossil fuel.

China’s promise shows that the fire of international public funding for coal is being extinguished, she said, but noted that Beijing continued to invest in coal at home.

China put into operation 38.4 gigawatts of new coal energy last year more than three times what was brought to the line globally.

Non-governmental groups in a letter earlier this year said the State Bank of China was the largest financier of coal projects, providing $ 35 billion since the Paris climate deal.

Xi reiterated promises from last year that China would reach a peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060.

Some experts have criticized the targets as not ambitious enough, though the promises allowed Beijing to seek a high moral basis on the issue after then-US President Donald Trump, who called climate change a hoax, withdrew from the Paris climate deal. .

One of Bidens’s first moves after taking office in January was the US return to the Paris agreement.

China was the last man on foot. If there is no public coal finance from China, there is little or no global coal expansion, said Justin Guay, director of global climate strategy at Project Sunrise, a group advocating for a global transition from coal and fossil fuels, to the promise of Xis.

Guterres hailed the Xis movement for coal and Bidens’ commitment to helping developing countries tackle climate change.

Accelerating the global coal phase is the single most important step in maintaining the 1.5-point target of the Paris Agreement, he said in a statement.