Ben Rhodes visits the Northeast to discuss changing world order

Former President Barack Obama editor-in-chief of speeches Ben Rhodes, who traveled the world with the 44th president and was involved in some of the administrations major foreign policy decisions, stopped on Monday northeast evening to share knowledge about the breakdown of the traditional liberal world order.

Rhodes, in front of an audience filled with students at the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex for the annual Civic Experience Speakers series, told an anecdote involving him and Obama in 2017 when the two were staying at a hotel in Shanghai. Obama was no longer president at the time and was replaced in the Oval Office by Donald Trump.

Some Chinese officials wanted to come to me, Rhodes recalled, to basically warn me that Obama should not meet with the Dalai Lama on his next trip to India.

Rhodes said what he found troubling was that no meeting between the two had been publicly announced. Beijing calls the current Dalai Lama, exiled to India, a separatist and instead recognizes someone else as the highest religious figure in Tibet.

I saw the second plane that hit the World Trade Center. I saw the first tower fall, said Rhodes, who was a graduate student in creative writing on 9/11. I wanted to get involved in foreign policy, I wanted to get involved in politics and writing was my entry point.

These people were basically like Yes, we are reading your email and we do not like what we see. And we do not care that the boy down the hall [Obama] is the most famous politician in the world. Nor should he do it, Rhodes recalled.

meeting later took place as planned. But the incident was one of several examples of the rise of global nationalism and authoritarianism that Rhodes cites in his new book, After the Fall: Being American in the World We Madewith E New York Times best-seller is a sequel to his memoirs, The world as it iswith

Rhodes, now a television commentator on global issues, told the interviewer Maia Cross, Professor Edward W. Brooke of Political Science and International Affairs in the Northeast, that he can feel a sense of rising authoritarianism in the world towards the last half of Obama’s second term.

I began to investigate him, he said, and what I knew I would discover was that there was a kind of great tendency in the world from which it was part of America, and not separate from it. The more I pulled this thread, the more I discovered America’s fingerprints in this world than I think we would like to admit.

This discovery made Rhodes focus After the Fall in the first three areas, the period from 1990 to the present, what he described as rampant capitalism, the explosion of globalization, and unregulated capitalism.

He found that in every country that has experienced a wave of authoritarianism, political leaders exploited citizens’ dissatisfaction with globalization and the feeling that the system had sided in favor of others. It ‘s just for rich people and it’ s just for Americans, Rhodes described the prevailing feeling at the time.

This, in turn, led some people to turn to authoritarian figures like Hungarians Viktor Orban and Russia Vladimir Putin.

The second area his book covers is post-9/11 American security policies, which Rhodes said worked in favor of world powers. Putin justified his cancellation of the direct election of governors in Russia in 2002 as part of a war on terror. Viktor Orban built a wall along the Hungarian border before Trump tried to build one here, Rhodes said.

Social technology media, in particular, constituted the book’s third focus. These perfect tools of connection and empowerment become the perfect tools of disinformation and surveillance, Rhodes said.

Students take notes as Rhodes inserts questions from political science and international affairs professor Mai'a Cross.

When asked about Afghanistan, Rhodes said President Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, made the right call to withdraw US forces, but that the exit could have been treated differently. What made American involvement in the conflict interesting for Rhodes was that there were basically two wars being fought.

Get rid of al-Qaeda, get rid of Osama bin Laden, he said. Then there was a second attempt, the nation-building enterprise, which was already failing when Biden became president.

The tragedy is mostly for the Afghan people, but it is a tragedy that is not just about retreat. This is the tragedy in 40 years of American engagement.

Afghanistan is what attracted Hannah Sumrall, a sophomore with a degree in health, science and finance, to come and listen to Rhodes in person. The event was also broadcast live on Facebook and posted for looking to the future.

Rhodes's new book, After the Fall, follows his memories, The World as It Is.

I have taken a real interest in all the proceedings with Afghanistan and Biden’s response and I thought it would be interesting to hear from someone who has worked on that side of the political line, she said.

Since many of the people Rhodes interviewed for the book are not much older than students in the Northeast, it makes sense for young people to hear his message, she added.

Young people are normally at the forefront of devastating change, Sumrall said.

The Northeasterns Civic Experience speaker series, now in its third year, was created to connect students with new and young leaders to talk about the issues of the day.

Rhodes recalled his beginnings in politics in his 20s when, on September 11, 2001, he was a graduate student in creative writing while also working on a local political campaign in New York.

At age 29, Rhodes went to work for then-Obama candidate, and the following year found himself in the White House. My life has not been … planned, he smiled, let’s say that.

