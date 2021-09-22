UN Chief | World News





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world is heading for ecological destruction, giving a grim sound to the opening of the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York. Speaking a day after world leaders rallied to step up climate commitments, Guterres said on Tuesday that climate alarm bells were ringing to the point of fever. Calling current global efforts insufficient, he predicted a hellish landscape of rising temperatures if emissions are not reduced more than was currently planned. We are a few weeks away from the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, but apparently light years away from achieving our goals, Guterres told world leaders at the hybrid event where leaders including US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are speaking in person, but others will be shown on video. We have to be serious. And we must act quickly. There were also signs of optimism on the climate front. Speaking on the sidelines of an event on the subject at the UN on Monday, US climate envoy John Kerry expressed confidence that world leaders would achieve a goal of raising $ 100 billion in climate aid for developing countries before the UK host two weeks of climate talks – known as COP26 – in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on 31 October. “I think he would finish it from the COP,” Kerry told reporters. The US will do its part, he said. I do not hope. I tell you to stay up to date with the presidents’ speech. Guterres also condemned the global vaccine inequality that has left countries rich in overdoses and considering reinforcing measures even though developing nations have barely begun to vaccinate their populations. This is a moral claim to the state of our world. It is a shame. We passed the science test. But we are getting an F in Ethics, said the UN chief. Reviewing the distrust and lack of unity he says have undermined global efforts to address Covid-19 and the climate, Guterres said, “Instead of the path of solidarity, we are on a dead end without destruction.” While millions around the world are hungry, Guterres said, they see billionaires traveling in space. Recipe for trouble The head of the United Nations called on the United States and China to engage in dialogue, warning of an increasingly divided world. “I’m afraid our world is crawling towards two different sets of economic, commercial, financial and technological rules, two divergent approaches to the development of artificial intelligence – and eventually two different military and geopolitical strategies,” Guterres said. This is a recipe for trouble. It would be much less predictable than the Cold War. To restore trust and inspire hope, we need cooperation, he said. We need dialogue. We need understanding. The summit featured the first speech to the world body by US President Joe Biden, who described a growing and authoritarian China as the main challenge of the 21st century. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also address the United Nations, but with video in light of Covid restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/world-is-facing-a-dead-end-un-chief-101632248980152.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos