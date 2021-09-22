ABBREVIATIONS OF THE NATION / BOTLDS 22 September 2021 | Local News





In turn, the head of DHS says images from the border terrified him WASHINGTON Photos and videos of a Border Patrol agent on horseback using his long leather brace to hit Haitian immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border sparked outrage Tuesday from National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who sought to explain the action. the day before during a visit to South Texas. Mayorkas said he was horrified by the images that have been widely circulated on social media and have sparked anger from members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Some of the riding agents use their horses to move forcefully and block immigrants, appearing to graze them like animals and mock them at least on one occasion. Any mistreatment or abuse of an immigrant is unacceptable, Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN. The pictures I noticed bothered me a lot. The Office of Customs and Border Protection of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident, DHS said in a statement issued late Monday. The announcement came hours after the secretary appeared along with Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz to discuss U.S. efforts to clear a camp of thousands of Haitian immigrants in and around the small town of Del Rio that has suddenly appeared in recent days. European Court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko’s assassination LONDONR The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday upheld the conclusion of a British investigation into Russia being responsible for the murder of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea covered in radioactive material. A former agent of the KGB spy agency and its successor, the FSB, Litvinenko fled Russia in 2000 and fled to London. While in Britain, Litvinenko became involved in exposing corruption and links to organized crime in the Russian intelligence service. The Taliban appoint deputy ministers, twice in the all-male team KABUL, Afghanistan The Taliban expanded their interim cabinet by appointing more ministers and deputies on Tuesday, but failed to appoint any women, doubling in tough despite international protests following their initial presentation of a full-fledged government formation. men earlier this month.The international community has said it will judge the Taliban for their actions and that recognizing a Taliban-led government will be linked to the treatment of women and minorities. In their previous rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the Taliban, who adhere to a harsh interpretation of Islam, had banned girls and women from schools, work and public life. At a news conference Tuesday, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid spoke of the possibility of adding women to the cabinet at a later time, but gave no details. He also said the Taliban were preparing rules to allow teenage girls and women to return to schools and work in accordance with Islamic law, but did not say when that might happen. Toxic gas, new rivers of molten lava endanger the Spanish island EL PASO, Canary Islands As a new volcanic eruption erupted and unstoppable rivers of molten rock poured into the sea, authorities on a Spanish island warned on Tuesday that more dangers lay ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, and gases. , volcanic ash and acid rain. Several small earthquakes shook the island of La Palma in the Atlantic Ocean in northwest Africa on Tuesday, keeping nerves on edge after a volcanic eruption on Sunday. The island, with a population of 85,000, is part of the Canary Islands archipelago, a major tourist destination for Europeans. Authorities said the new crack showed the area was unstable and unsafe, and kept people at least 1.25 miles away.

