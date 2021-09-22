What does life look like after Merkel? The Germans will decide in a close election

Compared to previous votes in 2017 and 2013, there are “far more chances for a significant change in German politics and politics after the election,” according to Pepijn Bergsen, a researcher monitoring the country for the Chatham House International Data Institute.

The race to become Merkel’s successor is tight and the final winner may not be known for days or even weeks after the close of voting.

But for the first time in a generation, the Germans will decide what post-Merkel Germany will look like. Whoever they turn to will face a catalog of challenges, at home and abroad.

Where is Merkel?

Merkel’s departure from the forefront of global politics has long come; she first announced in 2018 that she would not seek re-election at the end of her term, following a series of failures in regional elections.

During her tenure, she has dealt with five UK prime ministers, four French presidents, seven Italian prime ministers and four American commanders-in-chief. Her period in power has been an extremely eventful period and Merkel’s shameless presence throughout has earned her an international reputation for stability and arrogance.

“It worked very well politically for him in Germany and on the world stage,” Bergsen told CNN. “Germany has done very well over the last 15 years from an economic perspective … (and) Germany did not do it badly during the financial crisis, but the realization has entered into what will not last.”

The European refugee crisis in mid-2010 proved to be a major challenge for Merkel’s party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and it has also won opponents for its close relations with China.

But after a pandemic that saw Germany be better than many of its neighbors, analysts and polls suggest Merkel will leave office with the respect of the majority of Germans.

“It has been seen very positively in Germany because it is about stability – people know what they are getting,” said Ben Schreer, of the Europe office based at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Who is in the race to replace him?

German politics is dominated by two center-right parties, the CDU and the Social Democratic Party, or SPD, which have ruled together in a coalition for the past eight years.

But other parties have grown in popularity over the past decade as the CDU and SPD have lost ground. These elections are particularly close; The CDU and SPD both have advantages in the polls, and the Green Party has also emerged as a serious contender.

Merkel’s successor at the helm of the CDU is Armin Laschet, 60, a longtime ally of the chancellor and vice-president of the party since 2012. A devout Catholic whose father was at one time a coal mining engineer, he was elected as the candidate party after a torturous leadership quarrel.

Laschet has a background in justice and journalism, and was elected to the German Bundestag in 1994.

Merkel has voiced her support for Laschet, but despite her efforts to persuade Germans to stay with the CDU, polls suggest her replacement as the party leader has struggled to win over the Germans.

His main opponent is SPD Olaf Scholz, who has taken a surprise lead in opinion polls in recent weeks, leaving him as the marginal leader towards Sunday’s vote.

Like Laschet, Scholz has a long history as a political player in Germany. He has been Merkel’s finance minister and deputy chancellor since 2018, putting her in a better position to run as her natural successor than her party candidate.

Scholz has gained added visibility as he navigated Germany’s economic response to the pandemic and cleared the last electoral hurdle with a guaranteed performance in the last televised debate.

But polls suggest a large number of undecided voters at the end of the campaign, increasing the unpredictability of the vote.

Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock caused a brief sensation in German politics when she went to the polls early in the campaign, prompting voters to question whether she could become the country’s first Green Chancellor.

A 40-year-old former professional trampolinist, Baerbock stands out in a field of mostly male political leaders. And although her star has faded somewhat in the final half, she has taken advantage of voter climate concerns to form her own group as the third party in the race.

The far-right AfD remains a stubborn presence on the political scene, moving away from the Free Liberal Democratic Party for fourth place.

The refugee crisis that spurred the rise of the AfD in German politics has faded as a pressing political issue, but the party remains an outlet for voters angry over immigration issues. In March, they became the first German party since the Nazi era put under government supervision.

How does voting work?

The German elections to the Bundestag take place in a system of proportional representation, which means that each party’s share of the vote is directly related to the number of seats they hold in parliament.

This principle makes it practically impossible for a party to lead a government alone; coalitions must be formed after the vote, and these often contain more than two groups.

Many Germans have already voted; the pandemic has increased the amount of postal voting that took place before election day.

Regardless of how they choose to vote, Germans are required to elect their own local legislature, and also their preferred general party. Once the results come out, a race will begin to gather enough seats to govern – meaning smaller parties can become dominant.

“Whoever wins the paper on Sunday night, certainly can not be sure that he or she will lead the government, because there will be a lot of changes,” Schreer explained, adding: “We can not know until “November, if I’m lucky.”

What are the issues?

All the candidates are caught up in an enigma of Merkel’s size as they try to set their own agendas as they quell Germans’ fears of a change of leadership.

Climate change has been a major factor in the country’s national debate, especially after the devastating floods that hit the country in July.

A push from Merkel has put environmental issues at the heart of German politics and almost all parties have emphasized their green credentials.

In this campaign, the Green Party has called for a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030, compared to the government’s current target of a 55% cut.

Economic concerns have also emerged; in a recent speech to voters, Laschet said Monday that a left-wing SPD-led coalition would cause a “severe economic crisis”. Reported by Reuters.

Laschet has also followed Merkel’s line regarding the European Union; in the final default DeBAte , he stressed European cohesion as one of his main policies.

But the campaign is largely determined by domestic issues; an increase in the minimum wage and pension reforms are at the heart of Scholz’s campaign, and he highlighted those plans again in the debate.

Will a Germany without Merkel still lead the world stage?

The global consequences of Sunday’s vote are clear; Merkel’s longevity made her become the de facto leader of Europe and it is unclear whether her successor will fulfill the same role.

“Germany will face some important foreign policy challenges that the new government must face,” Schreer said.

“The question is, who will replace (Merkel), and will that person have the same charisma and skills as her?” he added. “The Allies are skeptical, and the Germans are also quite cautious in this regard.”

A key part of Merkel’s role was her unwavering determination to maintain European cohesion and the letter on rifts between EU member states.

“Macron will try to usurp Merkel’s position in Europe,” Bergsen predicted, signaling a possible shift in the balance of power to France, Germany’s western neighbor. “The German position will not necessarily change, but whoever comes to power now will have to deal with a broader (internal) coalition so they will find it a little harder to lead on the international stage.”

Looking further, Germany’s new leader will also have to balance the country’s relations with the United States and China, two nations with which Merkel sought to maintain close ties.

And keeping the UK close after its departure from the EU is key. “The UK remains a strategically important partner, and Germany knows that if the UK is not engaged on the European continent, then you will divide the Europeans,” Schreer said.

“(Germany) is a well-respected country on the international stage – that is definitely the case,” he added. “The question is: Does it now enable Germany to withstand those international storms that are sure to come?”