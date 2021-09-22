After COVID-19 thwarted plans for the festivities last year, Chinese Chinese Dr. Sun Yat-Sen is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with a range of activities this week.

Starting Tuesday, the garden is hosting a moon cake tasting event, a tea ceremony demonstration, live music including a 30-minute opera work, stories and moon views with the HRMacMillan Space Center.

“We are all really excited about this event,” said Lorraine Lowe, the kindergarten’s executive director.

“Unfortunately last year during COVID, in 2020, we had no program. It ‘s really exciting to have our team achieve and just be able to celebrate that.”

The garden, built in the mid-1980s, is the first full-scale traditional garden of the Ming Dynasty outside China.

Top titles were made in November 2018 and again in November 2019 after a river otter killed a number of beloved garden fish, some of which were ten years old. The garden was temporarily closed to deal with the consequences.

Then came COVID-19, which hit the Chinatown neighborhood particularly hard. Last May, 17 percent of China’s businesses in China were empty compared to the city average of 10 percent.

Staff hang lanterns at the Chinese Chinese Garden Dr. Sun Yat-Sen in Vancouver, BC, on Tuesday, September 21 to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Tristan Le Rudulier / CBC)

This week’s celebrations mark the most important holidays in the lunar calendar, an autumn harvest holiday when the Moon is at its peak.

Lillian Li, a specialist in cultural experience in the garden, will host a traditional tea ceremony as part of the festivities.

Although shesaysit will be hard to compare to celebrations like those inheriting Beijing’s hometown, the chance to be with family, enjoy the moon sweets and share tea is something she would like the Vancouver to experienced this week as part of the festival.

“I want them to have a chance to experience the true traditional lunar festival. This is very special to me and I want to share it with all the people here in Vancouver,” Li said.

The events take place from Tuesday, September 21st to Friday, September 24th and Sunday, September 26th.