California Fires Had an Invisible Impact: High Emissions of Carbon Dioxide





This season of fires so far in California has been extraordinary, causing thousands of fires, including that, in almost one million hectares burnt, is the largest single fire in the history of the state and which emits so much smoke that air quality is affected thousands of miles away. Wildfires can also have a global impact on climate because burning vegetation emits carbon dioxide that warms the planet. And from June to August, fires in California released twice as much CO2 as during the same period last year, and far more than any other summer in nearly two decades. This is the conclusion of the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service, a European Union-funded agency that estimates emissions based on satellite measurements available since 2003. In three months, he said, fires in California released more than 75 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

This is a small amount compared to the annual global CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion, which are expected to reach a total about 33 billion tons this year. And most of the CO2 emitted by fires can be offset over time as the vegetation that colonizes the burned areas uses CO2 to grow. However, any additional amount of CO2 in the atmosphere contributes to heating.

Overall, fires in the Western United States released 130 million tons of CO2 this summer, according to agency estimates. That included about 17 million tons in Oregon, more than 10 times the amount released last year. The Bootleg fire, which burned more than 400,000 acres in July and August, was one of the largest in Oregon history. The Dixie Fire in Northern California is the largest. The mixing of summer temperatures in most of the West, accompanied by severe drought, combined to cause fires to grow rapidly, sometimes consuming tens of thousands of acres within hours. The soil is drier, the vegetation is drier, said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist and fire expert at the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service. Add drought on it, and this speeds up the rate of fire.

So far in California, fires have burned about 2.3 million acres, which is below last year’s total on this date. But Dr Parrington said emissions from June to August were higher this year because, with the drought, heavy fires generally started earlier than last year. The wildfire season has been heavy, and emissions have set records, even in other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, the agency said. There were large fires in Western Canada and around the Mediterranean basin, including one in Greece that grew from a few acres to more than 120,000 acres in less than three weeks.

In the Sakha Republic in northeastern Siberia, where large summer fires are not uncommon, this summer has been particularly bad, with heavy fires starting as early as June. The burned area in Sakha is much larger than in California, and as a result emissions are much higher. The agency estimated CO2 emissions at more than 750 million tonnes over three months, double that of a year ago. Most of Siberia’s fires were under the Arctic Circle, unlike last year, when most of the burned area was in the Arctic. This year, fires in the Arctic released about 65 million tonnes of CO2 over the summer, the agency said.

Copernicus uses data from sensors on several NASA satellites that measure surface brightness temperatures in real time. It then looks for deviations from normal temperatures that indicate a fire and estimates how much energy the fire is radiating. From this, using information about the types of vegetation, it estimates how much carbon dioxide and other gases are being emitted. Other groups estimate fire emissions after the end of the season, using aerial or satellite images of burns and other data. Dr Parrington said that historically the ratings of his agencies compare quite well with others.

