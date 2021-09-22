New Unite Leader Holds Labor Conference to Prioritize Labor Disputes | Join





The new Unite leader will miss the annual Labor conference, saying she should prioritize her work in resolving industrial disputes. Sharon Graham, who was elected leader of Unite with a promise to her return the union back to work, believed to be the first at work to miss the annual event. Unite is Labor’s largest donor, and Grahams’ predecessor, Len McCluskey, made regular policy statements and was deeply involved in the party. Her decision to step down comes after Keir Starmer, Labor leader, makes a controversial move to change the way the party leader is elected, removing power from membership and again splitting in three ways between MPs, unions and members With He is negotiating with the unions for their support to make that change, which will only be possible if most of the major unions support it. In an interview with the BBC, Graham said she had had a cordial meeting with Starmer on Monday, in which he had not mentioned possible rule changes. She said her promise to stay out of Westminster politics was not just an election call and said it was all about action. We should not always do what we have always done just because we have always done it, Graham said. I am day in my running, we currently have 16 ongoing industrial disputes, from Tesco drivers on Weetabix to locksmiths in Scunthorpe and Wolverhampton. What I need to do is be with those workers in dispute and personally take the lead. She denied that she was snubbing the second Starmers conference. We are in a crisis, the workers will have a really difficult journey. I am showing that I am with them, and the Labor Party should do the same, and show that it is with workers and communities as well. It is definitely not a stalemate that I have made a priority decision, she said. She said party funding had not been discussed with Starmer and Unite would continue to pay a Labor membership fee, but would prefer more in exchange for optional donations. For those extra payments, it would be wrong on our part to say there is an empty check, she said. I should be able to say, upside down: this money has come in [opposing] fire and retrieval at work, or this was put to research and development. It has to do with workers’ issues. If Labor does not talk about that agenda, people will rightly ask why we are giving them extra funding. She said discussions about changing the rules for electing the party leader were like white noise to its members.

