Residents of Melbourne, Geelong, Gippsland report violent tremors
The Bettys Burgers & Concrete Co restaurant on Chapel Street, Windsor, was one of the most damaged buildings in the state, collapsing in part when the quake shook the city.
The restaurant’s managing director, Troy Mcdonagh, said no one was inside when the quake struck, about an hour before employees started work.
No one passing by was injured, he said. Now we are waiting for the damage to be assessed.
Like a bomb
Kim Hong was in the kitchen at Nguyens Hot Bread, across the street from Bettys Burgers, when she felt what she thought was a blast.
The kitchen, when I was cooking, was shaking. Oil was coming out of the pan, igniting a fire. I thought my kitchen would explode, she said.
She rushed outside where there was smoke everywhere and people were running out of the partially collapsed hamburger socket.
I thought the building had exploded, as if someone had planted a bomb there, she said.
The facade of a Coles supermarket 600 meters down Chapel Street in Prahran also partially collapsed, as did a building on Brunswick Street, Fitzroy, SES said.
The emergency service did not see any significant infrastructure damage, and other calls for help mainly related to minor structural damage such as home chimney collapses.
Any resident who suffered damage to their property due to the earthquake should have it checked by a licensed builder, which was allowed under COVID restrictions, said Mr. Wiebusch.
Master Builders Victoria also confirmed that any work to make the buildings safe is allowed.
About 35,000 electricity consumers lost power after the quake, and almost 1,000 were still without power by 1 p.m.
In the regions, the Victoria Ambulance delivery bay in Mansfield reported damage while Beechworth Hospital lost power and was working on a backup generator.
Geoscience Australia first reported the magnitude 6 earthquake before revising it to 5.8 and then 5.9, making it the largest earthquake on earth recorded in Victoria.
The largest earthquake on earth recorded in Australia was the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Meckering in Western Australia in 1968.
Marc Colella, global head of building engineering at consulting firm Aecom, said Victorian heritage buildings with brick facades were most vulnerable to earthquake damage and more likely to injure passersby.
Most of the injuries and deaths are usually from the kind of buildings that collapse on innocent passersby, Colella said, adding that skyscrapers were more resilient.
The design guidelines here have always been behind the rest of the world, where there is a greater history of seismic events, places such as New Zealand.
The last major earthquake-induced change in Australia’s planning code was in response to the devastating 1989 earthquake in Newcastle, after which a 1994 update required buildings to be more resilient.
Panic button
Trevor Carstein, manager of the Licola Wilderness Village school camp in Licola, near the quake’s epicenter, said he and his wife and two boys, ages 13 and 19, all hit the panic button.
He broke our bedroom window and kitchen window, he said. We looked outside and all the trees were shaking and the buildings along the road were moving. And I could actually see the road in front of the moving house.
In Mount Buller, also near the quake’s epicenter, Rhylla Morgan said the mountain had a very strong tremor but there was no avalanche risk.
But of course, the whole mountain shook very strongly. We could feel it for a good 30 seconds, and then feel the shock a little later, said Ms. Morgan, spokeswoman for Buller Ski Lifts.
People were skiing at the time, and they are back skiing now.
With Carolyn Webb, Cassandra Morgan, Daniella Miletic, Liam Mannix and Simon Johanson
